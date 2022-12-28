College Football
Georgia, Ohio State square off in Peach Bowl — game show edition
Georgia, Ohio State square off in Peach Bowl — game show edition

22 mins ago

The College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State in the Peach Bowl does not officially kick off until New Year's Eve. But the battles between the No. 1 Bulldogs and No. 4 Buckeyes have already begun.

The two teams took part in two "game shows" after a joint team dinner in Atlanta on Monday. Georgia won the first game, "Family Feud," after Bulldogs players correctly guessed Fruity Pebbles as one of the top seven most named breakfast cereals.

But Ohio State struck back, beating Georgia in a game of trivia to end the night.

Georgia, the defending national champion, is currently a 6.5-point favorite on FOX Bet after spending most of its undefeated season ranked No. 1 in the nation by both the Associated Press poll and the College Football Playoff committee. The Bulldogs are coming off their first SEC championship since the 2017 season.

Ohio State went 11-1 in the regular season, with its only loss coming to archrival and No. 2 seed Michigan. The Wolverines will face No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday for the chance to face the winner of Ohio-State Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9.

