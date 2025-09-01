FSU Freshman Linebacker Ethan Pritchard in Intensive Care After Shooting
A Florida State linebacker is in critical but stable condition after being shot while visiting family, the Seminoles said Monday.
Ethan Pritchard, a 6-foot-2, 224-pound freshman from Sanford, was in intensive care at a Tallahassee-area hospital. He was shot Sunday evening while inside a vehicle outside apartments in Havana, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.
"The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time," FSU said in a statement. "Further updates will be provided as they are available."
Pritchard did not play in Florida State's season opener, a 31-17 victory Saturday over No. 8 Alabama in Tallahassee.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2025 CFP Title Odds: Texas, Alabama, Clemson Slide After Week 1 Defeats
Hype Meets Harsh Reality for Arch Manning: 'Finish the Book Before We Judge Him'
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Nussmeier, Sellers Surge; Arch Manning Falls
-
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Manning Heads Home, Five Clemson Players in First Round
2025 CFB Bad Beats: Penn State Fails to Cover After Late Nevada TD
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
-
LSU Upsets Clemson in Battle of Death Valley
Sayin Something! Julian Sayin Makes History, OSU Defense Shines Against Texas
Michigan Beats New Mexico in QB Bryce Underwood's Debut
-
2025 CFP Title Odds: Texas, Alabama, Clemson Slide After Week 1 Defeats
Hype Meets Harsh Reality for Arch Manning: 'Finish the Book Before We Judge Him'
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Nussmeier, Sellers Surge; Arch Manning Falls
-
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Manning Heads Home, Five Clemson Players in First Round
2025 CFB Bad Beats: Penn State Fails to Cover After Late Nevada TD
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
-
LSU Upsets Clemson in Battle of Death Valley
Sayin Something! Julian Sayin Makes History, OSU Defense Shines Against Texas
Michigan Beats New Mexico in QB Bryce Underwood's Debut