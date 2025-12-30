FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's CFP Quarterfinals Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the College Football Playoff quarterfinals free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on the CFP quarterfinals.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Julian Sayin, Trinidad Chambliss, Ty Simpson, Fernando Mendoza

I believe the Heisman winner Mendoza will have a good passing day against Bama. I talked about the Tide struggling to get to Mendoza in my latest picks column. Granted, the Tide's pass rushers could fool me and end up having an effective day, but the Hoosiers' QB has completed 72.7% of his throws against AP Top 25 opponents this season.

Prediction: Fernando Mendoza

2. Which team will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

No. 1 Indiana, No. 3 Georgia, No. 5 Oregon, No. 4 Texas Tech

I can see a world in which Georgia's Nate Frazier breaks out for a few big runs. Maybe we see a healthy Chauncey Bowens bounce back after a few injury setbacks and help the Dawgs rack up a healthy amount of rushing yards against Ole Miss.

Prediction: Georgia

3. Rank the teams by who will SCORE THE MOST POINTS (Highest to Lowest:)

No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 4 Texas Tech, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 1 Indiana

I believe the matchup between Texas Tech and my Ducks could eventually turn into a shootout after starting off slow, while Bama-Indiana could be a lower-scoring contest.

Prediction: Texas Tech, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Indiana

4. Which of the following will occur?

Fernando Mendoza 2+ passing TDs

Bo Jackson 90+ rushing yards

Dante Moore 250+ passing yards

None

Mendoza recording at least two passing TDs might not be the sexiest choice, but it's certainly the safest of these options.

Prediction: Fernando Mendoza 2+ passing TDs

5. How many TOTAL COMBINED TDs will be scored in the three New Year's Day (1/1) Playoff games?

0-14, 14-18, 18-22, 22-26+

This is a fun one to ponder because really, we're just taking a wild guess here. Let's go 18-22 and see if it sticks.

Prediction: 18-22

6. What will be the outcome of the first CFP Quarterfinals game?

No. 10 Miami wins or loses by 9 points or fewer OR No. 2 Ohio State wins by 10 points or more

I know a lot of fans and analysts are underestimating Miami's ability to take down the reigning champion — especially considering we never know which Carson Beck will show up. However, I believe we gotta give Mario Cristobal & Co. some credit. Are they going to upset the Buckeyes? Maybe not. But can their offense score some points and keep it somewhat close? Can the Hurricanes give the Buckeyes fits since they'll be the best squad Ohio State has seen all year? I vote yes.

Prediction: Miami Hurricanes win or lose by 9 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Ohio State 31, Miami 24

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .