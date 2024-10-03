College Football FOX Sports presents CFB at Cosm: Schedule, tickets, information Updated Oct. 3, 2024 8:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports and Cosm are partnering to bring you College Football on FOX like you’ve never seen it before. Experience all the excitement and action of the sport’s best atmospheres in Shared Reality at The Dome at Cosm locations in Los Angeles or Dallas.

For more information on the experience at Cosm, as well as tickets, go to cosm.com.

CFB on FOX at Cosm schedule* (will be updated as more games are added)

Oct. 4: Michigan State at Oregon (FOX College Football Friday)

Nov. 2: Big Noon Saturday

FAQ

What is Cosm?

Cosm is redefining content and the fan experience, and reimagining how we share it with others. Cosm’s revolutionary technology and state-of-the-art venues immerse and transport you into the content, putting you in the front row of a stadium or arena. And no matter where you are in the venue, you can enjoy in-house dining and a full bar service.

What is Shared Reality?

Shared Reality gives you the immersive experience of augmented or virtual reality but on a more immense scale. It facilitates real-time interaction, providing a communal experience with your friends and fellow fans.

Where is Cosm located?

Cosm Los Angeles is located at 1252 District Drive, Inglewood, CA 90305, in the Hollywood Park district near iconic landmarks such as SoFi Stadium. For further information on Cosm LA, click here .

Cosm Dallas is located at 5776 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony, TX 75056, in the Grandscape district near iconic landmarks such as the Nebraska Furniture Mart. For further information on Cosm Dallas, click here .

Information courtesy of Cosm.

