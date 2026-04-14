College Football
Former Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Faces Sentencing for Misdemeanors
College Football

Former Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Faces Sentencing for Misdemeanors

Published Apr. 14, 2026 10:56 a.m. ET

Former Michigan Wolverines football coach Sherrone Moore faces a sentencing hearing Tuesday for misdemeanors related to a confrontation with his executive assistant soon after Moore's firing for having an inappropriate relationship with her.

Moore pleaded no contest in March to trespassing and malicious use of a telecom device. The maximum possible penalty is six months in jail, though he has no previous criminal record and the judge will have much discretion to keep him out of custody.

Moore, 40, was fired on Dec. 10 after leading the Wolverines for two seasons, following Jim Harbaugh's move to the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers. It was a stunning dismissal at one of college football's most prestigious programs.

Moore was accused that same day of confronting the woman with whom he had been having an affair and blaming her for his firing, even threatening to kill himself with butter knives in her apartment. Authorities said the woman had ended the affair and spoken to school officials about it.

Moore was charged with felony home invasion and two additional charges. But Washtenaw County prosecutors agreed to a deal in which he pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors. The felony charge was dropped.

The agreement came after defense lawyer Ellen Michaels planned to aggressively challenge how police gathered information to get an arrest warrant.

Moore did not harm himself and was peacefully arrested in a parking lot away from the woman's apartment.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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