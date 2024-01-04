College Football
Former Kansas State QB Will Howard transfers to Ohio State
College Football

Former Kansas State QB Will Howard transfers to Ohio State

Published Jan. 4, 2024

Arguably the most polished quarterback in the college football transfer portal, former Kansas State QB Will Howard, has found his new home, as he'll play his fifth collegiate season with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

"Talking to Coach Day about the scheme, I got excited," Howard told ESPN Thursday about his decision to transfer to Ohio State. "Kansas State is very pro-style, and gets you ready for the pros better than most programs in the country. I didn't want to lose any of that momentum.

"When Coach Day and I met and went through the scheme, I'm a total football nerd and talk ball all day. We hit it off in that way. I knew that was the system that would get me the most prepared for that level."

Howard also said he felt that he'd "regret" passing up the chance to suit up for the Buckeyes, who he feels can help him launch an NFL career.

Howard will presumably be Ohio State's 2024 starting quarterback after 2023 starter Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse in December. 

Ohio State's College Football Playoff hopes were dashed in its grueling Week 13 loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes finished 11-2 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten play after losing to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, 14-3.

The former Kansas State quarterback entered the transfer portal after the 2023 regular season, missing the Wildcats' Pop-Tarts Bowl victory over NC State. Across the 12 games that he appeared in this season, Howard totaled 2,643 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 140.1 passer rating, while completing 61.3% of his passes. He also rushed for 351 yards and nine touchdowns. The Wildcats went 8-4 overall and 6-3 in Big 12 play with Howard this season.

Kansas State's Will Howard connects with Ben Sinnott for an 11-yard touchdown vs. Kansas

Howard, who appeared in 22 games for Kansas State from 2019-21, took over as the Wildcats full-time quarterback midway through the 2022 season when starter Adrian Martinez got hurt, helping lead them to a Big 12 Championship Game victory over TCU — who reached the College Football Playoff Championship.

