'The Hoosiers Are Flippin' Champs': Indiana's Mendoza Emotional After Big Ten Title

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza gave college football fans an interview for the ages on Saturday night after his No. 2-ranked Hoosiers toppled No. 1 Ohio State for a historic 13-10 win to capture the Big Ten championship.

Mendoza was named the Grange-Griffin Most Valuable Player after going 15-of-23 for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception to secure Indiana's first outright Big Ten title and undefeated season since 1945. As the confetti fell inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, an emotional Mendoza had only word to describe the victory as he spoke with FOX Sports' Jenny Taft.

"It sounds so beautiful," Mendoza said when asked about being a conference champion. "I want to give all the glory to God. We were never supposed to be in this position. But by the glory of God, with great coaches, great teammates, everyone we have around us, we were able to pull this off. Whoever thought the Hoosiers would be here, but now the Hoosiers are flipping champs. Let's go!"

Mendoza went on to praise his teammates for sticking together through the season.

"It's the right place for process-oriented," he said. "We're going day by day, whether it's [the] offensive line, the defense, the coaches, special teams, we're all process-oriented to one goal. That's our thing is we're brothers. We can drag teams into the deep end because we know that we're going to stick together, and we're the strongest glue ever."

In a tightly-contested game where the Hoosiers' grit was on full display, Mendoza'a big completion to wide receiver (and roommate) Charlie Becker in the fourth quarter sealed the incredible win.

Mendoza reflected on the big play with Taft, who rightfully called it the QB's latest Heisman moment.

Said Mendoza: "Every single day in summer, we were always throwing before practice, before at 7 a.m. On Sundays, doing spots, doing routes. And now you see it coming to fruition. He's my roommate. Couldn't be happier for such a young man as well, as well as our defense playing lights out. Just what an incredible moment."

Needless to say, Indiana's win will be remembered forever, and with Mendoza poised to win the Heisman and the Hoosiers claiming the College Football Playoff's top seed, a special season could soon become an iconic one when it's all said and done.