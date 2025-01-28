College Football Emeka Egbuka responsible for Jeremiah Smith's title-sealing grab for Ohio State? Updated Jan. 28, 2025 2:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Emeka Egbuka is set to embark on his NFL career. If that doesn't work out for him, the Ohio State wide receiver might have a future in playcalling.

Ahead of Ohio State's game-sealing drive in its national championship win over Notre Dame, Egbuka noticed something in Notre Dame's pass coverage that he thought the Buckeyes should exploit, which might have led to Jeremiah Smith's 56-yard reception in the final minutes.

"We need to run a go-ball on 29," Egbuka said in a video that surfaced on social media, referring to Notre Dame defensive back Christian Gray, as he, Will Howard and Ohio State's coaching staff were looking at replays on the sideline. "Look at the inside leverage he has when [Carnell Tate's] attacking him."

It's unclear if Egbuka's awareness caused it, but Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly decided to attack Gray with Smith on the play that essentially sealed the title for the Buckeyes. Facing a third-and-11 from their own 34-yard line while holding a 31-23 lead with 2:45 remaining, Howard threw a go-ball to Smith as Notre Dame rushed seven defenders. Smith had Gray beat, outrunning him to the point where he had to actually slow down for a moment in order to track the ball.

Smith wound up making the grab, running free for a few yards and dragging Gray for a few extra yards to get Ohio State down to Notre Dame's 10-yard line. That reception marked the first touch for the freshman in the second half. Four plays later, Jayden Fielding kicked a 33-yard field goal that gave Ohio State a 34-23 lead with 26 seconds remaining.

Even though good things typically happened for Ohio State when it threw the ball Smith's way this season, the playcall was a bit unorthodox given the situation. Most teams might have played the situation safe, considering the eight-point cushion. However, Notre Dame had scored 16 straight points to make it a one-possession game at that point, including a touchdown on its previous drive.

After the game, Howard also seemed to take some credit for the playcall while also tipping his cap to Kelly.

"Man, they were running man coverage," Howard told reporters. "I said ‘Hey, I'm going to go let this thing loose for No. 4 and let him make a play on it.' That was an unbelievable play, unbelievable playcall, man. It took some nuts to call that. So, that was a fitting way to end it."

Kelly also gave credit to Howard, saying he trusted his quarterback to make that throw.

"We were just trying to get a first down and that was the best route, because on third-and-11, they're going to sit at the sticks," Kelly explained of his playcall to reporters. "Maybe they don't think you're going to run by them. Are you really going to throw the ball 42 yards down the field?"

Ultimately, it was Smith who made the grab, giving him five receptions for 88 yards in the title game and 76 receptions for 1,315 yards to wrap up his freshman season. But as Smith emerged as one of the best receivers in college football as just a freshman, moments like the one on the sideline show just how much of a loss Egbuka will be for Ohio State. Egbuka finished his Ohio State career as the program's all-time leader in receptions (205) and has been projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

