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Georgia Goes Back-To-Back? Oregon Returns? Klatt's Conference Championship Picks
College Football

Georgia Goes Back-To-Back? Oregon Returns? Klatt's Conference Championship Picks

Updated Oct. 1, 2026 9:46 a.m. ET

Before the College Football Playoff, there are conference championship games to be played.

Will Georgia go back-to-back in the SEC? Can Oregon march its way back into the Big Ten title game for the first time since 2024? In this week's edition of "The Joel Klatt Show," FOX Sports' Joel Klatt made his October projections for conference championships.

Here are Klatt's projected conference championship matchups and winners for the Power Four.

Big Ten Championship Game

Klatt's thoughts: "Here's how I see it right now. With the injuries that Indiana is having – and now kind of a resurgent Oregon team with all that talent – we hope QB Dante Moore comes back, but they're plenty serviceable with their backup [Dylan] Raiola. I think Oregon makes the Big Ten Championship. Obviously, they have some tough games ahead, in particular that game in Columbus. But I like Oregon to make it to Indianapolis. I like Ohio State. Their schedule is not going to be easy.  But they've got wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and they've got QB Julian Sayin."

Winner: Ohio State

SEC Championship Game

Will Georgia once again host the SEC trophy after downing Alabama? (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Klatt's thoughts: "Georgia and Alabama. I think Georgia is the best team in the SEC. I know Texas is technically the No. 1 team in the country. But if you look at their schedule and the way that they've played outside of those 18 minutes against Ohio State, I think that they're going to be susceptible to getting beat. Because of that, I think Alabama actually passes them, wins the tiebreaker and goes to the SEC Championship game."

Winner: Georgia

Big 12 Championship Game

Klatt's thoughts: "This one is going to be an interesting one. Here are two games I want you to pay attention to. I think the participants in the Big 12 championship game are going to be the winners of these games. The winner of BYU vs. Utah game in Salt Lake, and the Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State game in Stillwater. I think it's tough to win on the road. I'm taking both home teams, and I think it's Utah vs. Oklahoma State Big 12 championship game in Dallas."

Winner: Utah

Klatt's thoughts: "In the ACC, we know Miami is going to be there, I think we all understand that. With Louisville's loss a week ago, I got a little more gun-shy. But when you actually look at their schedule and the fact that I don't see any other team running the table, I certainly believe that Louisville is going to get themselves back into a position to play Miami for the ACC Championship game."

Winner: Miami 

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