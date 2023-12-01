College Football
Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn before title game vs. Texas
College Football

Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn before title game vs. Texas

Updated Dec. 1, 2023 3:17 p.m. ET

Police say a dead longhorn cow was found on the lawn of an Oklahoma State University fraternity on Friday, the day before the school’s football team plays the University of Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 championship game.

Police were notified just after 6:30 a.m. of the dead animal on the lawn of Farmhouse fraternity, according to Stillwater police Officer TJ Low.

The carcass had an expletive carved into its side and the stomach was cut open, according to the campus newspaper, The O’Colly.

"It’s a very cruel crime to be committed, especially right before the Big 12 Championship [Game]," Low told The Oklahoman. "Nothing is worth doing that kind of crap."

ADVERTISEMENT

A representative for the fraternity, which was founded in 1905 by agriculture students, did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Oklahoma State University said in a statement that it "is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty ... at an off-campus location near a fraternity house."

The university said both Stillwater police and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct are investigating and that "appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Texas Longhorns
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić to miss Grizzlies game for personal reasons

Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić to miss Grizzlies game for personal reasons

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes