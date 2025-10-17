Dave Portnoy: 'I'm Putting $205K on Vanderbilt Beating LSU'

There’s a top-25 SEC showdown in Nashville this weekend, as No. 10 LSU takes on No. 17 Vanderbilt — and Dave Portnoy brought his wallet for the occasion.

"It was an 'empty the barrel' ... [I'm putting] $205,000 on Vandy. If I had $1 million in the account, it would have been $1 million. I love Vandy," Portnoy said on "Big Noon Kickoff."

Dave Portnoy Bets Big on Vanderbilt over LSU

Both LSU and Vanderbilt enter their Week 8 matchup at 5-1 and with wins over South Carolina this season. The Tigers' best win came on the road against a then-ranked Clemson team in Week 1, but they also lost to now-No. 5 Ole Miss in Week 5. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt lost on the road to now-No. 6 Alabama two weeks ago.

Vanderbilt is second in the SEC in scoring (43.2 points per game) and fifth in total yards (467.5 yards per game). Quarterback Diego Pavia has totaled 1,409 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 168.7 passer rating, while completing 71.4% of his passes. Pavia also leads the Commodores with 352 rushing yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other side, LSU's defense ranks third in the conference in points allowed (11.8 per game) and sixth in total yards (297.0 per game).

LSU is 25-7-1 in the all-time series against Vanderbilt, with the Tigers having won each of the past 10 matchups, including a 24-17 victory at home last season. Vanderbilt's last win against LSU came in 1990.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !