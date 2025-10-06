Dave Portnoy on Bill Belichick at UNC: 'I Want Him Out of College Football'

Underwhelming. Discouraging. Catastrophic.

All three words could accurately describe Bill Belichick’s first season in Chapel Hill as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels are off to a dismal 2-3 start this season and have managed a total of four touchdowns in three losses to power-conference opponents. They have been outscored 120-33 in those three losses, an average margin of 29 points per game.

Things have gotten so bleak that Belichick and UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham took to social media earlier this week to reaffirm their commitment to each other — a rare move, prompted by reports and speculation of behind-the-scenes dysfunction within the program.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy addressed the situation during an #AskDave segment on "Big Noon Kickoff," responding to the question:

What's your take on UNC sticking with Belichick?

Portnoy didn't hold back with his answer.

"I think this experiment will be done. I want Belichick out of college football," Portnoy said. "He's my idol. He won me a ton of Super Bowls. [He's] not a college guy."

Fellow Barstool personality Dan "Big Cat" Katz echoed Portnoy’s sentiment, comparing Belichick and UNC to a couple that "won’t really commit" to one another.

"The press release saying that everything is good …," Katz said, "that is a telltale sign that nothing is good."

Belichick's Tar Heels are on a bye this weekend before traveling to California to take on the Golden Bears in an ACC clash on Oct. 17.

