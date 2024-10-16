College Football Colorado's Travis Hunter argues playing 'both ways' for Heisman over Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Published Oct. 16, 2024 4:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Who should win the Heisman Trophy: a running back having a historic season, or a player wreaking havoc as a two-way player?

That question is the one potentially facing Heisman Trophy voters this college football season, as Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty is kicking up dust like nobody's business, while Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is shining on both sides of the ball.

In Hunter's eyes, though, he's the clear winner.

"Y'all see Ashton Jeanty, but it's not like we haven't seen a running back that's good. We haven't seen a player that plays both ways," Hunter said on "Outta Pocket with RGIII." "I'ma keep saying that. He has 95 carries for 1,000 yards. If I had 95 catches, how many yards do you think I'd have? If I had 95 targets on defense, what do you think I'd have? … he got double the touches I got on the offensive side of the ball, and I still have defensive stats that's still crazy, and we're only in Week 6. I'm not gonna argue about it."

Hunter has totaled 49 receptions for 587 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has also registered 100-plus receiving yards in four of Colorado's six games.

Meanwhile, as a cornerback, Hunter has totaled two interceptions, three passes defended and 18 combined tackles. The Buffaloes are 4-2 (2-1 in Big 12 play).

Travis Hunter vs Ashton Jeanty: 'They won't give Heisman to a Boise State RB!'

Concurrently, Jeanty has rushed for 1,248 rushing and 17 touchdowns on 9.9 yards per carry, which all lead the nation. He has registered 100-plus rushing yards in each of Boise State's six games and 200-plus rushing yards in three of its six games. The Broncos boast a 5-1 record (2-0 in Mountain West play) and are No. 15 in the nation.

Jeanty has surpassed his rushing touchdown total from last season (14) and is 100 yards away from surpassing his 2023 total (1,347). He's also on pace to break the single-season college football rushing record, which was set by former Oklahoma State Cowboys running back and Hall of Famer Barry Sanders in 1988 (2,628).

Jeanty is the favorite to win the Heisman at +160, while Hunter is tied for fifth at +1200.

Next up for Hunter and the Buffaloes is a road matchup against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday (4 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app); Jeanty and the Broncos have a bye this week, followed by a road matchup against the UNLV Rebels on Oct. 25.

