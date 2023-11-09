College Football Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders' Rolls-Royce reportedly booted by campus police Published Nov. 9, 2023 4:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Things keep getting worse for Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

On the heels of losing their fifth game in six contests last week against No. 12 Oregon State, Colorado's starting quarterback now has a boot on his Rolls-Royce after previously getting ticketed by campus police with a wheel clamp.

The tow truck could be a metaphor for the rest of the Buffaloes' season.

Colorado has dropped to 4-5 overall and 1-5 in Pac-12 play and is in danger of not being bowl eligible. Through and through, Sanders has been a bright spot. Across Colorado's nine games this season, he has totaled 2,882 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 152.0 passer rating, while completing 70.1% of his passes. Sanders has also rushed for three touchdowns — and now has one boot on his Heisman resume.

Earlier this season, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady said that Sanders "needs to get his a-- in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible," instead of asking for a blue-chip vehicle. Head coach Deion Sanders has apparently also received multiple parking tickets this season, while several players have even had their cars towed away on campus. Buffaloes safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig has paid thousands of dollars for over 50 parking citations, while two-way star Travis Hunter has also previously complained about receiving parking tickets, according to Sports Illustrated.

Colorado began the 2023 college football season 3-0 and was ranked as high as No. 18 in the country. It hosts No. 21 Arizona Saturday, followed by road matchups against Washington State and No. 18 Utah to close out the regular season.

