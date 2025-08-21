College Football
Colorado HC Deion Sanders Sets Dress Code: No Slides, Headphones, More In Class
Colorado HC Deion Sanders Sets Dress Code: No Slides, Headphones, More In Class

Published Aug. 21, 2025 11:15 a.m. ET

There's typically some sort of dress code in a place of work. And for the Colorado Buffaloes, their classroom is treated as one by the head coach.

On Wednesday, a video circulated of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders explaining to his players what they can't wear on campus for class this upcoming semester. Should players do any of the following, "it's going to be a problem" for the head coach, who's sending people to watch his players on campus.

  • Wearing slides on campus
  • Wearing hoodies or headphones in the classroom
  • Sitting in the back of the classroom
  • Not wearing a shirt during an online class
  • Wearing something that's a "distraction" or "walking around" during an online class

Got that?

In fairness to the players, it's virtually impossible for one of those rules not to be broken. What if most of the students get to class early on the first day, claim their seat and the only seats remaining are in the back of the classroom? The unwritten rule of any class is when there aren't assigned seats, the seat you're in on Day 1 is your seat for the rest of the semester. It's just the way it works.

Abiding by the rules of wearing a shirt to class could be challenging but can be overcome. Not wearing slides could be a perpetual struggle to monitor.

Sanders is entering his third season as Colorado's head coach, with the Buffaloes a combined 13-12 under him but also coming off a 9-4 season (7-2 in Big 12 play). The nine wins were a program-best since 2016. Next season will also be Colorado's second back in the Big 12 Conference (the Buffaloes left the Big 12 for the Pac-12 in 2011 and returned for the 2024 season). Sanders announced in July that he overcame bladder cancer and will be full-go for the 2025 college football season.

Colorado opens the 2025 season at home against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29, with its following game against Delaware on Sept. 6 airing on FOX and the FOX Sports app at 3:30 p.m. ET.

