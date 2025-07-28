College Football
Colorado's Deion Sanders Had Bladder Removed Following Bladder Cancer Diagnosis
Colorado's Deion Sanders Had Bladder Removed Following Bladder Cancer Diagnosis

Updated Jul. 28, 2025 2:06 p.m. ET

For the first time since his extended absence from Colorado's football program began this offseason, Deion Sanders went into detail about the health issues that kept him away from the team. 

Sanders revealed that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer, undergoing an operation to remove his bladder after a malignant tumor was found. Dr. Janet Kukreja, Sanders' doctor, confirmed at a news conference on Monday that Sanders had since been cured of the cancer.

"This was not an easy task because it was kind of a changing lifestyle," Sanders said. 

The tumor was discovered after Sanders went in for his annual CT scan to check his vascular patterns. During those tests, his primary care doctor saw something and advised Sanders to see a urologist. When Sanders met with Kukreja, they determined that he had "non-muscle invasive" bladder cancer. After discussing treatment operations, they decided to remove his bladder. 

Sanders had kept his health situation private for much of the offseason, giving vague comments about the matter on multiple podcast appearances. He also declined to answer questions about his health at Big 12 Media Days earlier in July.

Sanders admitted that his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, didn't even know what fully transpired with his health this offseason, saying he wanted them to be focused on football matters. However, he shared that his daughters and his eldest son, Deion Jr., were in the loop over his health situation.

"Much love to my son, Junior, who has not left my side since we found out what was taking place. Not one day," Sanders said. "He's been with me here. He's been with me in Texas. He's been with me everywhere. Every day, I've seen his handsome face. I love you to life, son, and I thank you for everything that you've brought to the table."

Sanders detailed what he's gone through since the surgery, adding that he lost 25 pounds this summer while dealing with the cancer and complications. The procedure to remove his bladder was Sanders' 14th operation since 2021. Sanders advocated for everyone to get screened for cancer.

"If it wasn't for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn't have stumbled on this," Sanders said. "Make sure you get the right care because without wonderful people [like my doctors], I wouldn't be sitting here today.

"But please, get yourself checked out."

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

