Colorado Buffaloes heavy favorite to be most popular EA College Football 25 team

After 11 long years, one of sports fanatics' most beloved video games — NCAA College Football presented by EA Sports — has made its triumphant return.

This means that bettors no longer have to wait for actual live games to kick off to wager on their favorite squads; they can back them via College Football 25's colorful virtual world.

Which team will emerge as the most popular team on CFB 25?

FanDuel Sporstbook listed hypothetical odds for just that, and leading the pack was Colorado at -125, followed by Alabama (+200) and Ohio State (+250).

Georgia (+350) and Texas (+425) rounded out the top five in the theoretical popularity contest.

Let's take a closer look at a few teams who landed on FanDuel's oddsboard.

Colorado -125

The Buffaloes are fun, flashy and their head coach's nickname is Prime Time. So it's only right that they would top the oddsboard as the heavy favorite to be the most popular squad on EA CFB 25. Considering their current, actionable title futures are a lengthy +25000, Buffs fans might want to revel in this small victory of Colorado -125 as the video game's most popular team.

Georgia +350

Based on these odds, at +350, the Dawgs will be a bridesmaid of CFB 25. But when you look at their title futures and see that they’re the current favorites to win it all at +300, you come to an important realization: Oddsmakers project that UGA will be the bride when it really counts.

Michigan +725

No respect for the reigning champion Wolverines? Well, no — not at least when it comes FanDuel's popularity odds. Big Blue did lose its head coach and star quarterback, so it tracks that the Wolverines' popularity for CFB 25 would be at the bottom of the pack.

Which team would you back to be the most popular for EA Sports College Football 25?

