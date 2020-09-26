College Football College Football's Top Plays: Week 4 25 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's Week 4 of the college football season, and the SEC makes its return to action on Saturday.

Let's check out some of the top moments from the Saturday slate, which includes No. 24 Louisville at No. 21 Pittsburgh, No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn, and more.

Rattler gets rattled

On Oklahoma's first series of the game, K-State intercepts first-year Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler.

Make it another first, as it marks his first interception of the season and during his short career as a Sooner.

We stand corrected – Rattler was not rattled

Looks like this young QB has maturity and an arm – a dangerous combo.

Smoke smoked 'em

Kentucky RB Kavosiey Smoke found the hole and breezed through for an easy 35-yard TD on 3rd and 3.

Stay tuned for all the best plays from the remainder of the Saturday slate!

