College Football
College Football

College Football's Top Plays: Week 4

25 mins ago

It's Week 4 of the college football season, and the SEC makes its return to action on Saturday.

Let's check out some of the top moments from the Saturday slate, which includes No. 24 Louisville at No. 21 Pittsburgh, No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn, and more.

Rattler gets rattled

On Oklahoma's first series of the game, K-State intercepts first-year Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler.

Make it another first, as it marks his first interception of the season and during his short career as a Sooner.

We stand corrected – Rattler was not rattled

Looks like this young QB has maturity and an arm – a dangerous combo.

Smoke smoked 'em

Kentucky RB Kavosiey Smoke found the hole and breezed through for an easy 35-yard TD on 3rd and 3.

Stay tuned for all the best plays from the remainder of the Saturday slate!

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football

The SEC Returns: What You Need To Know

The SEC Returns: What You Need To Know
Who's favored to win the SEC? Who's ranked? When will the grudge matches go down? We've got the answers ahead of Saturday.
17 hours ago
College Football

Ready to Roll

Ready to Roll
Alabama RB Najee Harris is Reggie Bush's second Playmaker of the Week, despite having not taken the field yet this season.
19 hours ago
College Football

Pac-12 Returns: What You Need To Know

Pac-12 Returns: What You Need To Know
Pac-12 football is back! When do games start? Is the conference playoff-eligible? Here's what you need to know.
1 day ago
College Football

Matt Leinart's Heisman Hopefuls

Matt Leinart's Heisman Hopefuls
Who better to eye a Heisman Trophy hopeful than a Heisman Trophy winner? Here are Leinart's favorites heading into Week 4.
2 days ago
College Football

A Fresh Start In The SEC

A Fresh Start In The SEC
Two of college football's powerhouses named new starters on Monday, and Matt Leinart sees big things for both.
4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks