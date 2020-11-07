College Football College Football's Top Plays: Week 10 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 10 features all Power 5 conferences back in action, with No. 20 USC vs. Arizona State kicking off the Pac-12's return, followed by a big-time ACC matchup between No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 1 Clemson.

Check out the top moments from the biggest Saturday of college football so far this season! (All odds provided by FOX Bet.)

Notre Dame punches first

The Fighting Irish got the scoring started first against Clemson thanks to a 65-yard touchdown run from Kyren Williams.

Clemson finds the endzone

D.J. Uiagalelei goes deep to Cornell Powell for a 53-yard touchdown to get Clemson on the board.

USC special teams showed up early

After struggling on special teams last year, the Trojans came up big with Jack Jones' muffed punt return to set up solid field position.

However, USC fumbled the scoring opportunity away – literally – at the goal line.

Miles Marshall makes it look easy

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix went 7-for-9 on a 60-yard drive down the field, capping it off with a sweet 13-yarder to receiver Miles Marshall for the score.

Michigan answers back immediately

Cornelius Johnson got his first touchdown of the season via a 37-yard bomb from quarterback Joe Milton to tie it up.

Mr. Robinson is a full-grown man

Texas' Bijan Robinson went 54 yards and pulled out all the stops, including the stiff-arm and savage spin move.

Drake London will not go down

USC's Kedon Slovis found receiver Drake London, who fought for every single yard, going down just short of the end zone.

Stephen Carr took it the last two yards to the house.

Don't underestimate the Hoosiers

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix launched another rocket for his second touchdown of the day.

Serving pancakes for that 9 a.m. start

'SC's Amon Ra St. Brown straight manhandled ASU's Jack Jones on this play.

Rachaad White turns on the burners

The Sun Devils' Rachaad White used the quick screen to hit the hole, escape traffic, and take it 55 yards to the house.

Javonte Williams is a cheat code

UNC had 42 first half points courtesy of running back Javonte Williams.

Brandon Joseph will take that

Northwestern's Brandon Joseph picked off Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the end zone, helping maintain the lead over the Cornhuskers.

The Wolverines bite back

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton would not go quietly.

Milton tossed a 22-yard dime for his third touchdown pass of the day.

The Longhorns' Smith goes long

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger put the Longhorns on top with a 33-yard strike to Jake Smith.

The Hooisers defense is no joke

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton picked a bad time to toss his first interception of the season, as Williams intercepted the pass and returned it 36 yards.

USC fights on

'SC quarterback Kedon Slovis leveled the game with a clutch touchdown pass to Drake London.

Setting the tone

Rushing for a 75-yard touchdown on the first drive has to be the best way to start off a rivalry game.

Gator-aid

After falling down 14-0, Kyle Trask connects with Justin Shorter for a 14-yard touchdown pass to get Florida on the board.

Showing off the vertical!

It's not quite the same as "you got Moss'd," but Kyle Pitts went up and over the Georgia secondary to haul in this pass.

Turning defense to offense

Eric Stokes turns this interception into a touchdown to put Georgia back on top, 21-14.

Not so 50-50

If the ball is thrown in Kyle Pitts' area, only he is coming down with it.

Nobody else.

Running it up

The Florida Gatots are piling up the points on Georgia, taking a 38-21 into halftime behind four first half touchdown passes from Kyle Trask.

Total domination

After trailing 14-0, Florida has dominated the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball, now intercepting Stetson Bennett.

Boomer Sooner

Rhamondre Stevenson has Oklahoma in control early over Kansas after this 13-yard touchdown run.

Dual-threat

Cincinnati running back Gerrid Brooks has had a big day on the ground with 98 rushing yards in the first half, but he also is showing off his pass-catching ability.

Finish the play

Bryson Smith of Houston pulled off one of the best catches of the day by simply not giving up on the play.

Terps in control

Maryland has dominated on offense and defense against Penn State, now scoring a touchdown off of a forced fumble.

To the house

Something is in the water today, with the Oklahoma State Cowboys becoming the latest team to score a defensive touchdown today.

Justin Fields being Justin Fields

First drive of the game, early touchdown for Ohio State from Justin Fields to Jameson Williams.

Quick feet

Justin Fields had already shown off his arm strength for a touchdown pass before showing off his quickness with a seven yard rushing touchdown.

On the board early

Baylor jumped out early and scored first against Iowa State behind a Charlie Brewer touchdown to R.J. Sneed.

Stingy defense

The Baylor Bears have not just one, but two interceptions in the first quarter.

Upset alert?

A second passing touchdown from Charlie Brewer put Baylor on top of the seventeenth ranked Iowa State Cyclones 14-0.

Three in one

The third time is a charm for the Baylor secondary, recording three interceptions in the first half.

Here are a few final scores from Saturday:

Keep checking back throughout the day for more top plays!

