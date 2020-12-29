College Football
Best of the Bowls

2 hours ago

With the college football regular season officially in the rear view, there is plenty of postseason action for fans to enjoy, starting with Tuesday's slate of bowl games.

Check out all the top moments from the beginning of bowl week, featuring No. 18 Miami (FL) taking on No. 21 Oklahoma State, and No. 20 Texas squaring off with Colorado.

Easy Cheesy

Spencer Sanders opened up the Cheez-it Bowl with an absolute bomb on fourth-and-6 for the 30-yard score.

Cowboys strike again

OSU running back LD Brown barreled right through for six.

Presley is a problem

Brennan Presley is making his receptions count, hauling in two catches for two touchdowns in the first quarter.

Here comes Harris

Miami's Cam Harris rumbled 42 yards to the house to put the Canes right back in it.

Roll it in

OSU's Dillon Stoner would not be denied for the score.

Deep lob downfield

With D'Eriq King out with injury, quarterback N'Kosi Perry was making plays, airing it out to Cam Harris.

