College Football Week 8 Preview: Best Games to Watch this Weekend

The Week 8 college football slate is packed with matchups of top-ranked teams squaring off against one another.

And now that we're midway through October, winning is everything for squads vying for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Here are five must-watch contests, along with what to know about the games, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 16.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

(All Times ET)

No. 10 LSU @ No. 17 Vanderbilt (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Vanderbilt -2.5 (Vanderbilt favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise LSU covers)

Moneyline: Vanderbilt -130 favorite to win; LSU +110 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Both Vandy and LSU come into this SEC battle with 5-1 records straight up (SU). The Commodores' last game was their 30-14 loss at Alabama, while the Tigers are coming off a 20-10 win over South Carolina. Vanderbilt's record against the spread (ATS) is 4-2 and LSU's is 3-3. The Tigers, though, have the upper hand on the defensive side of the ball, as that unit is allowing fewer than 12 points per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 5 Ole Miss @ No. 9 Georgia (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -7.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Ole Miss covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -285 favorite to win; Ole Miss +230 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The 5-1 Bulldogs are coming off a feisty win over Auburn at The Plains, where they defeated the Tigers 20-10. Georgia — the 7.5-point favorite — is dismal when it comes to covering the spread at 2-4. Ole Miss comes into this matchup a perfect 6-0 SU and 4-2 ATS. Can Mississippi march into Athens and upset the Dawgs on Saturday afternoon?

No. 11 Tennessee @ No. 6 Alabama (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Alabama -8.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -205 favorite to win; Tennessee +245 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Alabama climbed up the rankings to No. 6 from No. 8 after barely escaping Missouri 27-24. However, the Tide have one of the most talented quarterbacks in college football in Heisman contender Ty Simpson. The Volunteers also boast a talented athlete at quarterback. Joey Aguilar has passed for 1,680 yards on the season and has 14 touchdowns through the air.

No. 20 USC @ No. 13 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., NBC Peacock)

Point spread: Notre Dame -9.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise USC covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -325 favorite to win; USC +260 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: USC protected its home turf by easily handling the Wolverines 31-13 in Week 7. Can the Trojans go into South Bend and upset the Irish in Week 8? Since dropping the first two games of the season, Notre Dame's electric offense has found a rhythm. So SC's defense could have a tough road ahead on Saturday.

No. 23 Utah @ No. 15 BYU (8 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Utah -3 (Utah favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise BYU covers)

Moneyline: Utah -170 favorite to win; BYU +245 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: At 5-1, is it too early to say that this Utah team is looking like the Utes of yesteryear? If that is the case, they get to prove it when they take their show on the road to BYU this weekend. The Cougars are 6-0, but their résumé so far is void of a signature win. On the other hand, Utah's best win so far was its 42-10 victory over Arizona State.