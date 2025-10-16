College Football Week 8 Betting Report: Ranked Contests Revving Up Bettors

Scrolling through the AP rankings and College Football Playoff odds, you’ll see plenty of the usual suspects near the top — Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Oregon, and, of course, Notre Dame.

Now, Indiana has very much entered the chat.

But there’s also a surprising Big 12 team that perhaps you shouldn’t sleep on, be it in college football Week 8 odds or beyond.

"Texas Tech is a sleeper school that some people are betting into," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said. "The Red Raiders tend to score a lot of points and blow teams out. That usually catches bettors’ attention."

If they haven’t gotten your attention yet, you can catch the Red Raiders vs. Arizona State on FOX this weekend.

Bookmakers and sharp bettors offer their insights on Texas Tech-ASU and a bevy of other big matchups, as we dive into college football Week 8 betting nuggets.

Texas Tech is 6-0 straight up (SU) and a robust 5-1 against the spread (ATS). And to Feazel’s point, the Red Raiders don’t just win, they blow out opponents.

A pair of 24-point victories — at Utah and at Houston — are the closest games Texas Tech has played this season. And Utah just posted a 42-10 wipeout of Arizona State, although the Sun Devils were without injured QB Sam Leavitt.

So on Sunday, in a 4 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff on FOX, Caesars Sports opened Texas Tech as a 10-point road favorite vs. ASU. However, Leavitt’s foot injury has improved, and it appears he’ll start this week.

That sent this point spread in ASU’s direction, as it went down to Texas Tech -7.5 on Wednesday night. But early bettors are riding the hot team.

"As expected, we’ve seen Texas Tech money, even with this line movement toward ASU," Feazel said. "I expect one-way traffic on Texas Tech laying the number. They’re a cover machine."

SEC Showdown

In arguably the biggest game on the college football Week 8 oddsboard, No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0 SU/4-2 ATS) visits No. 9 Georgia (5-1 SU/2-4 ATS) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Caesars opened Georgia as a 6-point home favorite, and that number was on the rise early in the week, thanks to respected wagers on the Bulldogs.

"There’s sharper action on the Georgia side. Now we’re at Georgia -7.5," Feazel said Wednesday. "But so far, we’re seeing more Ole Miss money coming in."

Georgia being Georgia, though, Feazel doesn’t expect that to last.

"I assume come Saturday, we’ll see more Georgia money come in," he said.

On Campus Sharp Side

College football betting expert Paul Stone is involved with perhaps the second-biggest game in Week 8: No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Alabama, at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (5-1 SU/4-2 ATS) are going for their fourth straight win over a Top 20 opponent, and they’re solid favorites to do so, at -8 vs. the visiting Vols (5-1 SU/3-3 ATS).

Stone noted that last season, Tennessee was a 3-point home ‘dog and upset Alabama 24-17, a loss that played a part in the Tide missing the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Stone is backing ‘Bama to avenge that loss, laying the 8 points.

"Tennessee's starting cornerbacks — Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson III — are still out due to injury, which is problematic for the Volunteers," Stone said. "Alabama first-year starter Ty Simpson is playing as well as any quarterback in America, and I see him having a big day through the air.

"Alabama pulls away in the second half and wins by two touchdowns."

Caesars customers are backing Alabama as well, moving the Tide from a -7.5 opener to -8.

"The last time Tennessee beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa was 2003," Feazel said. "Action this week is following Alabama, and I expect that trend to continue. Alabama money is showing up week in and week out."

Ranked Rivalry

No. 13 Notre Dame hosts No. 20 USC in a 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday start. At 4-2 SU (3-3 ATS), the Fighting Irish can’t afford another loss in their pursuit of a return trip to the CFP.

And the Trojans (5-1 SU/3-3 ATS) probably can’t take another loss either, in the uber-competitive Big Ten.

Caesars opened Notre Dame as an 8.5-point favorite, and the number initially slid to -8 on Sunday evening and -7.5 on Monday morning. But the Irish climbed to -9.5 by Wednesday afternoon.

"In action thus far, they’re betting on the spread with Notre Dame and on the moneyline with USC," Feazel said, noting some support for a Trojans road upset. "But Notre Dame on game day is one of those teams that the public really homes in on.

"I expect we’re gonna need USC in this spot."

I Like Big Bets and I Cannot Lie

Caesars took a noteworthy five-figure play on the national championship:

$25,000 Ohio State +350 to win the CFP

If the favored Buckeyes land a repeat title, then the bettor pockets $87,500 in profit, for a total payout of $112,500. At the moment, that wager is in fine shape, with a reasonable chance to cash.

There’s a BetMGM customer who could only wish likewise for this bet, made back in late June on another Big Ten team:

Three weeks ago, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 2 in the nation. They were also No. 2 on the College Football Playoff oddsboard at +600, just behind then +550 Ohio State.

Now, Penn State is 3-3, coach James Frankin just got fired, and the Nittany Lions have odds of +30000 (300/1) to win the national title. That’s quite the precipitous fall.

It’s also a good reminder to keep your limits reasonable. Never bet more than you can afford to lose. Enjoy the football-filled weekend.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.