College football: Top newcomers expected to make a major impact in the SEC

By Sean Merriman

FOX Sports Senior Editor

Who’s got it better than the SEC?

When it comes to winning, the truth is that no one has it better than the conference that has won 11 of the past 15 college football national championships. And while the likes of LSU, Auburn and Florida are all part of that equation, no program has won more games during that span than the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban’s program has appeared in the College Football Playoff in six of its seven years of existence, winning titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018. And as a full Saturday slate of Week 1 games inch closer, it is the Tide who find themselves once again in the top spot in the preseason polls.

While Alabama is set to reload at several key positions this season, the same can be said for just about every team across the SEC landscape, thanks to the transfer portal and outstanding recruiting.

Here is a look at the top newcomers expected to make an immediate impact in the SEC this season.

Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama

The crown jewel of this past year’s transfer portal, Henry To’oTo’o arrives in Tuscaloosa after spending the past two seasons at Tennessee. The 6-foot-2, 228-pound linebacker recorded a team-high 76 tackles in 10 games last season, which ranked fourth in the SEC. He is set to replace Dylan Moses at middle linebacker and joins what should be one of, if not the best linebacker unit in all of college football. Don’t be surprised to see this newcomer put up All-American-caliber numbers this season.

Rob Stone and Bruce Feldman analyze the top five college football transfers of the season, starting with Henry To’o To’o and the role he will play with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

After being dismissed from Clemson in late February, Kendrick ended up at Georgia, where he is expected to be a big-time playmaker in the Bulldogs’ secondary. A former five-star recruit out of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Kendrick was a first-team All-ACC selection at Clemson. He joins a Georgia secondary that lost cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell to the NFL Draft. The best part? Kendrick and the Bulldogs open the season against his former team on Saturday night.

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

From Randall Cobb to Lynn Bowden Jr., the Kentucky Wildcats have had some of the most versatile playmakers in the SEC over the past decade-plus. Enter Wan’Dale Robinson, a former high school All-American who spent the past two years at Nebraska, where he was a jack of all trades. Robinson totaled 91 catches for 914 yards and three touchdowns while adding 580 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns during his time as a Husker. He was also a standout in the return game and is expected to return punts for the Wildcats this season. Look for Robinson to have plenty of highlight-reel plays in Lexington this year.

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

We’ve all heard the word "reload" used in describing Alabama’s recruiting efforts, but not only did the Crimson Tide bring in the top-ranked high school recruiting class in the nation, but they also reloaded through the transfer portal. After losing reigning Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle to the NFL — both were first-round selections — the Tide hit the portal and were able to bring in former Ohio State Buckeye Jameson Williams. A top-100 recruit in the 2019 class, Williams came on late last season for OSU, including a three-catch, 62-yard performance against Clemson in a CFP semifinal. With Williams, John Metchie III and a trio of highly touted freshmen coming in, this should once again be one of the top wide receiver units in college football.

Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida

The state of Florida is known for producing some of the top high school football prospects in the nation, and incoming Florida Gator Jason Marshall is no exception. Ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the 2021 class, per 247Sports.com, Marshall is expected to make an instant impact on a defense that needs some help in the secondary. The Gators ranked in the bottom half of the SEC in pass defense last season, giving up 428 yards per game through the air. Marshall, who is set to join a secondary that includes preseason All-SEC selection Kaiir Elam and speedster Avery Helm, should help the Gators improve upon those numbers in 2021.

