College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1

19 mins ago

There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU

Tennessee, which was No. 1 last week before being dismantled by Georgia on Saturday, dropped only to No. 5, giving the Vols a good chance to get back into playoff position if anyone above them slips up.

RJ Young reacted to Georgia's new position — as well as the rest of the rankings — with a live episode of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show."

Here are the rankings:

1. Georgia (9-0)
2. Ohio State (9-0)
3. Michigan (9-0)
4. TCU (9-0)
5. Tennessee (8-1)
6. Oregon (8-1)
7. LSU (7-2)
8. USC (8-1)
9. Alabama (7-2)
10. Clemson (8-1)
11. Ole Miss (8-1)
12. UCLA (8-1)
13. Utah (7-2)
14. Penn State (7-2)
15. North Carolina (8-1)
16. NC State (7-2)
17. Tulane (8-1)
18. Texas (6-3)
19. Kansas State (6-3)
20. Notre Dame (6-3)
21. Illinois (7-2)
22. UCF (7-2)
23. Florida State (6-3)
24. Kentucky (6-3)
25. Washington (7-2)

