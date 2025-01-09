College Football College Football Playoff: 10 best individual performances in CFP history Published Jan. 9, 2025 3:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

There are times in football when a singular individual performance can dictate the final outcome, with a player putting his team on his back and willing it to victory.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo nearly did that against Texas in the Peach Bowl. Skattebo was responsible for 271 yards of offense (passing, rushing, receiving) last week, even vomiting on the sideline while rallying the Sun Devils before they lost in overtime.

Those exploits made him an instant legend among college football fans, with Skattebo winning Offensive MVP despite the defeat. It also marked the first spectacular outing in the 12-team format of the College Football Playoff. But does it crack the list of all-time efforts in CFP games?

Here are the 10 greatest individual performances in College Football Playoff history (in chronological order).

Stats: 36 carries, 246 yards, four touchdowns

Elliott was dominant in Ohio State's upset victory over Alabama in the 2015 Sugar Bowl, rushing for 230 yards and scoring an 85-yard touchdown late to punch the Buckeyes' ticket to the national title game.

Somehow, Elliott topped that outing against Oregon for the championship. After a strong first half (98 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown), Elliott turned his play up a notch in the second half. He rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns in the game's final 30 minutes, setting the record for the most rushing yards in a half in the four-team CFP era. Those three rushing touchdowns were the game's final three scores, turning Ohio State's one-point lead late in the third quarter into a 42-20 stomping.

Elliott's four rushing touchdowns are also the most ever in a CFP national title game, cementing him as one of the best running backs in Ohio State's storied history.

2. Clemson QB Deshaun Watson vs. Alabama (2017 National Championship)

Stats: 36 of 56, 420 yards, three touchdowns; 43 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

Watson's 405-yard performance against Alabama in the title game a season prior wasn't enough for Clemson to get a victory. So, he had to one up himself to make sure he won the Tigers the title when the two teams met again a year later.

Facing an Alabama defense that started 10 future NFL players, Watson had to work his magic right away, too. Clemson fell into a 14-0 hole, which ultimately led to Watson tallying 77 passes and rushing attempts among Clemson's 99 offensive snaps.

With the Tigers trailing 31-28 in the final minutes, Watson conducted a drive for the ages. He completed seven of eight passes for 67 yards, including the game-winning score to Hunter Renfrow with one second remaining.

3. Tua Tagovailoa vs. Georgia (2018 National Championship Game)

Stats: 14 of 24, 166 yards, three touchdowns, one interception; 27 rushing yards

When trouble beckoned for Alabama in the 2018 title game, Nick Saban called upon a freshman to save the day. The Crimson Tide shockingly trailed 13-0 at halftime when Jalen Hurts was benched in favor of Tagovailoa, who'd played sparingly in his first season in Tuscaloosa and and was contemplating transferring. He almost immediately lived up to his promising billing, leading Alabama to a touchdown on his second drive. Tagovailoa led three more scoring drives to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide had a chance to win in regulation but missed a 36-yard field goal at the buzzer.

After Georgia kicked a field goal to open up overtime, Tagovailoa took a 16-yard sack on the first play of the ensuing possession. He made up for it seconds later, connecting with DeVonta Smith on a 41-yard touchdown pass to seal the title.

4. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence vs. Alabama (2019 National Championship Game)

Stats: 20 of 32, 347 yards, three touchdowns; 27 rushing yards

The national championship stage certainly wasn't too big for this freshman quarterback. Lawrence had his way against an Alabama defense that started eight future NFL Draft picks, leading five consecutive scoring drives at one point and throwing three touchdowns as Clemson put the game away by the third quarter. His 74-yard touchdown pass to Justyn Ross was the second-longest touchdown pass in a CFP game.

The Tigers' 44-16 win, against a previously unbeaten Crimson Tide team no less, served as Nick Saban's largest margin in a loss during his historic Alabama tenure.

5. LSU QB Joe Burrow vs. Oklahoma (2019 Peach Bowl)

Stats: 29 of 39, 493 yards, seven touchdowns; 21 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

Burrow put on an absolute passing clinic against Oklahoma in his first game after winning the Heisman. LSU reached the end zone on eight of its first nine possessions, with Burrow passing for a touchdown on seven of them and rushing for the other score. At halftime, Burrow had seven TD passes and six incompletions, as the Tigers held a 49-14 lead.

His 403 passing yards in the first half remain a CFP record, as are his seven touchdown passes and the eight touchdowns he was responsible for. Justin Jefferson also set new CFP highs with 14 receptions, 227 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the 63-28 win.

6. LSU QB Joe Burrow vs. Clemson (2020 National Championship Game)

Stats: 31 of 49, 463 yards, five touchdowns; 58 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

An eight-touchdown performance in a semifinal win is hard to top, but Burrow arguably did that in this national championship game.

Burrow actually had to help LSU climb out of an early 10-point deficit against the defending national champs, leading three straight touchdown drives in the second quarter. His 29-yard scamper before halftime highlighted a 95-yard drive that gave the Tigers a 28-17 lead.

Burrow then sealed the win with a pair of TD passes in the second half, capping off the best passing season in college football history.

7. Ohio State QB Justin Fields vs. Clemson (2021 Sugar Bowl)

Stats: 22 of 28, 385 yards, six touchdowns, one interception; 42 rushing yards

Fields was briefly knocked out of this game after taking a punishing hit from Clemson linebacker James Skalski, who was ejected for targeting. (The Ohio State QB later said he injured his ribs on the play and consequently felt pain all over the right side of his body.) Two plays later, Fields threw a touchdown pass to Chris Olave.

It wasn't Fields' most memorable highlight, however. That would be when he connected with Olave in perfect stride for a 56-yard strike in the third quarter to give the Buckeyes a commanding lead. Ohio State won 49-21 to advance to the national title game, thus far its lone finals appearance in Ryan Day's six seasons.

8. Alabama WR DeVonta Smith vs. Ohio State (2021 National Championship Game)

Stats: 12 receptions, 215 yards, three touchdowns

The Heisman winner set title game records for receptions (12) and receiving touchdowns (three) — and he did it all in one half. His final grab came in the second quarter, but it was a huge one. Smith ran right past an Ohio State defender while hauling in a 42-yard strike from Mac Jones to give Alabama a 35-17 lead going into halftime.

The star wideout suffered a finger injury early in the second half that forced an early exit. But the damage was already done, as put a bow on one of the best wide receiver seasons in college football history.

9. Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. vs. Texas (2024 Sugar Bowl)

Stats: 29 of 38, 430 yards, two touchdowns; 31 rushing yards

Texas' defensive front, which featured future NFL players Byron Murphy and Ta'Vondre Sweat, brought consistent pressure on Penix in the 2024 Sugar Bowl.

The Washington quarterback wasn't intimidated, though. Despite facing 20 pressures ( per Pro Football Focus ), Penix wasn't sacked once as he continually slid in the pocket and carved up the Longhorns. Washington held on for a 37-31 win to advance to its first national title appearance in the BCS/CFP era.

10. Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo vs. Texas (2025 Peach Bowl)

Stats: 30 carries, 143 yards, two rushing touchdowns; eight receptions, 99 yards; 42-yard passing touchdown

Skattebo had to be the superhero for Arizona State's offense in order for it to stand a chance against Texas. He did a bit of everything in the process.

With ASU trailing 24-8 in the fourth quarter and facing a fourth-and-2 situation, Skattebo took a pitch and threw the ball downfield to Malik McClain for a 42-yard touchdown.

On Arizona State's ensuing drive, Skattebo took a reception 62 yards on the opening play before scoring on a two-yard run moments later. He then ran in the game-tying two-point conversion.

In overtime, Skattebo registered his second rushing touchdown, barreling over Texas defenders along the way to give the Sun Devils a brief lead. Texas would win in double overtime, but Skattebo's heroics won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Also considered: Ezekiel Elliott (2015 Sugar Bowl vs. Alabama), Oregon QB Marcus Mariota (2015 Rose Bowl vs. FSU), Deshaun Watson (2016 CFP final vs. Alabama), Georgia RB Sony Michel (2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma), Georgia QB Stetson Bennett (2023 CFP final vs. TCU)

