College football odds Week 9: How to bet Stanford-UCLA

The Stanford Cardinal travel south to take on the UCLA Bruins for a Pac-12 college football showdown in Week 9.

The Cardinal are riding a two-game winning streak, with victories over Notre Dame and Arizona State. UCLA comes into this matchup on the heels of its first loss of the season. The Bruins fell 45-30 to the Oregon Ducks in Week 8.

Which Pac-12 team gets the win in Week 9 — the 3-4 Cardinal or the 6-1 Bruins?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Stanford and UCLA, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Stanford at No. 12 UCLA (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: UCLA -17 (UCLA favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Stanford covers)

Moneyline: UCLA -714 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Stanford +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring over/under: 66 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

UCLA is coming off an emotional loss at Oregon. The Bruins are angry. They believe they had an opportunity to beat Oregon if they had played better or maybe if they finished drives with touchdowns. I believe UCLA comes out with fire, passion and a plan to dominate. The Bruins will be on a mission to correct their wrongs from the Oregon loss.

UCLA moved the ball inside the Ducks' 30 on every single drive but finished with three field goals and a turnover. However, Stanford's defense is not Oregon's. The Cardinal D ranks 123rd in stopping the run and 90th on defense in explosive play rate. UCLA’s rushing offense ranks 10th in the country, and the Bruins have the least amount of three-and-outs in college football. Stanford’s defense is not equipped to handle the offense it will be facing this weekend.

The Cardinal are on a two-game winning streak, but I would not be fooled by those wins. They are still a team that doesn’t do much well. They scored 16 points in their win over Notre Dame and then beat Arizona State by making five field goals. Their post-game win expectancy in those wins was 23% and 31%. Both Notre Dame and Arizona State had poor quarterback play, but UCLA does not have that issue. The Bruins will slice and dice the Cardinal defense while shutting down their non-existent offense. Stanford’s offense ranks 83rd in points per drive and 79th in explosive play rate.

I will take the Bruins -17 in this contest.

PICK: UCLA (-17 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 17 points

