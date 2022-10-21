College football odds Week 8: How to bet West Virginia-Texas Tech

College Football
Texas Tech lost two tough games in a row before having a bye week in Week 7. The Red Raiders welcome West Virginia for Week 8, looking to snap their losing streak. 

The Mountaineers defeated Baylor in Week 7 and are looking for a bump in the Big 12 standings by defeating the Red Raiders. 

Who will come out victorious?

Here's everything you need to know about West Virginia-Texas Tech, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

West Virginia at Texas Tech (Noon ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Texas Tech -6 (Texas Tech favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)
Moneyline: Texas Tech -227 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); West Virginia +175 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 65 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
West Virginia Mountaineers
WVU
Texas Tech Red Raiders
TEXTCH

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Over has hit in four of six of West Virginia's games this season, while Texas Tech has hit the Over in five of six games this season. 

West Virginia is 3-7 against the spread (ATS) and 5-5 straight up (SU) against Texas Tech since 2012. Texas Tech is 0-2 ATS and 0-2 SU as a 6 to 8-point favorite since 2018. 

Texas Tech is 6-5 ATS and 10-1 SU as a home favorite since 2018.

