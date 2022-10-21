College Football
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Cincinnati-SMU
College Football

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Cincinnati-SMU

1 hour ago

Week 8 features a matchup in Dallas, Texas between No. 21 Cincinnati and SMU.

The Bearcats come into this game ranked 21st in the country with a record of 5-1. They are on a five-game win streak as their only loss was in Week 1 to Arkansas. The Bearcats are coming off their bye this week, so look for them to be sharp on both sides of the ball.

SMU is coming into the matchup with a record of 3-3. In Rhett Lashlee's first year as SMU's head coach, the defense has struggled. The Mustangs rank 171st in points they give up per game, allowing opponents an average of 29.5. They are facing an offense that ranks 31st in points per game.

Here's everything you need to know about Cincinnati-SMU, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU (Noon ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Cincinnati -3 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise SMU covers)
Moneyline: Cincinnati -167 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); SMU +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.00 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
21
Cincinnati Bearcats
CIN
SMU Mustangs
SMU

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Cincinnati is 2-3-1 against the spread (ATS) and 5-1 straight up (SU). The Bearcats are 20-22-1 ATS and 33-10 SU against AAC opponents under Luke Fickell. They are also 4-6-1 ATS and 10-1 SU on the road since 2020.

SMU is 1-5 ATS and 3-3 SU this season. At home, the Mustangs are 12-8 ATS and 15-5 SU when facing AAC opponents since 2017. When the Mustangs are home underdogs, they are 4-3 ATS and 2-5 SU since 2017.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 8: How to bet West Virginia-Texas Tech
College Football

College football odds Week 8: How to bet West Virginia-Texas Tech

33 mins ago
Why Ohio State's offense is about to get even scarier
College Football

Why Ohio State's offense is about to get even scarier

6 hours ago
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Boston College-Wake Forest
College Football

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Boston College-Wake Forest

20 hours ago
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Memphis-Tulane
College Football

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Memphis-Tulane

21 hours ago
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Indiana-Rutgers
College Football

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Indiana-Rutgers

22 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes