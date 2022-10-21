College Football College football odds Week 8: How to bet Cincinnati-SMU 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 8 features a matchup in Dallas, Texas between No. 21 Cincinnati and SMU.

The Bearcats come into this game ranked 21st in the country with a record of 5-1. They are on a five-game win streak as their only loss was in Week 1 to Arkansas. The Bearcats are coming off their bye this week, so look for them to be sharp on both sides of the ball.

SMU is coming into the matchup with a record of 3-3. In Rhett Lashlee's first year as SMU's head coach, the defense has struggled. The Mustangs rank 171st in points they give up per game, allowing opponents an average of 29.5. They are facing an offense that ranks 31st in points per game.

Here's everything you need to know about Cincinnati-SMU, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU (Noon ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Cincinnati -3 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise SMU covers)

Moneyline: Cincinnati -167 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); SMU +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.00 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Cincinnati is 2-3-1 against the spread (ATS) and 5-1 straight up (SU). The Bearcats are 20-22-1 ATS and 33-10 SU against AAC opponents under Luke Fickell. They are also 4-6-1 ATS and 10-1 SU on the road since 2020.

SMU is 1-5 ATS and 3-3 SU this season. At home, the Mustangs are 12-8 ATS and 15-5 SU when facing AAC opponents since 2017. When the Mustangs are home underdogs, they are 4-3 ATS and 2-5 SU since 2017.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more