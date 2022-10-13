College Football College football odds Week 7: How to bet Wisconsin-Michigan State 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Wisconsin and Michigan State will converge in a Big Ten battle of two teams looking to get back on track in Week 7 of the college football season.

Wisconsin defeated Northwestern in Week 6 but lost two big games to Ohio State and Illinois in Weeks 5 and Week 6.

This season, Michigan State gives up more points (27.0) than it scores (26.2) per game but looks to reverse that trend on Saturday.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Wisconsin-Michigan State, from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet ).

Wisconsin at Michigan State (4 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Wisconsin -7.5 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -303 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Michigan State +225 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Wisconsin is 3-3 against the spread (ATS) and 3-3 straight up (SU) this season, while Michigan State is 2-4 ATS and 2-4 SU this season.

Wisconsin is 4-5 ATS and 5-4 SU when facing Michigan State since 2005 and is 33-31-1 ATS and 44-21 SU against Big Ten opponents since 2015.

Michigan State is 3-3 ATS and 3-3 SU as a 6- to 8-point underdog since 2015 and is 14-18 ATS and 18-14 SU at home when playing Big Ten opponents since 2015.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more