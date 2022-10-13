College Football
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Wisconsin-Michigan State
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Wisconsin-Michigan State

4 mins ago

Wisconsin and Michigan State will converge in a Big Ten battle of two teams looking to get back on track in Week 7 of the college football season. 

Wisconsin defeated Northwestern in Week 6 but lost two big games to Ohio State and Illinois in Weeks 5 and Week 6. 

This season, Michigan State gives up more points (27.0) than it scores (26.2) per game but looks to reverse that trend on Saturday. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Wisconsin-Michigan State, from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet).

Wisconsin at Michigan State (4 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Wisconsin -7.5 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)
Moneyline: Wisconsin -303 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Michigan State +225 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Wisconsin is 3-3 against the spread (ATS) and 3-3 straight up (SU) this season, while Michigan State is 2-4 ATS and 2-4 SU this season.

Wisconsin is 4-5 ATS and 5-4 SU when facing Michigan State since 2005 and is 33-31-1 ATS and 44-21 SU against Big Ten opponents since 2015.

Michigan State is 3-3 ATS and 3-3 SU as a 6- to 8-point underdog since 2015 and is 14-18 ATS and 18-14 SU at home when playing Big Ten opponents since 2015.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
How sharp bettors are playing Eagles-Cowboys, Penn State-Michigan; gambling nuggets
National Football League

How sharp bettors are playing Eagles-Cowboys, Penn State-Michigan; gambling nuggets

20 mins ago
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Mississippi State-Kentucky
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Mississippi State-Kentucky

58 mins ago
Penn State, Tennessee have chance to crack CFP door
College Football

Penn State, Tennessee have chance to crack CFP door

2 hours ago
College football Week 7: NFL scouts will be watching these top matchups
College Football

College football Week 7: NFL scouts will be watching these top matchups

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Iowa State-Texas
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Iowa State-Texas

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes