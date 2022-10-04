College Football College football odds Week 6: How to bet TCU-Kansas 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The TCU Horned Frogs travel to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks in a Saturday afternoon battle between Top 25 teams in Week 6.

The 4-0 Horned Frogs are coming off an impressive 55-24 dismantling of the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 5. The 5-0 Jayhawks are also undefeated and are coming into this matchup after barely beating Iowa State 14-11.

Which of these Big 12 squads will escape the weekend unscathed and with a perfect record intact?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between TCU and Kansas from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 17 TCU @ No. 19 Kansas (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: TCU -6.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Kansas covers)

Moneyline: TCU -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Kansas +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 67.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The two best teams in the Big 12 might just be playing Saturday in Lawrence.

TCU is 4-0 and got a 29-point win over Oklahoma. This will be a slippery spot for the Horned Frogs, who play undefeated Oklahoma State at home next weekend. New head coach Sonny Dykes and quarterback Max Duggan have been an unstoppable tandem for TCU. The Frogs lead the country in yards per play (8.33). Yes, that's ahead of Ohio State and Florida. Duggan leads all QBs with a 202.18 rating, which is comparable to what Mac Jones did at Alabama in 2020 and what Joe Burrow did at LSU in 2019. But Kansas will be able to hang.

The Jayhawks are the biggest surprise in college football right now. They are unbeaten under coach Lance Leipold — a hot candidate to jump to Nebraska or Wisconsin given the turnaround in Lawrence. The Jayhawks won a total of five games over the last three seasons combined, and the last time they had five wins was in 2009.

Kansas is 5-0 against the spread (ATS), covering by an average of 15 points per game. The Horned Frogs have taken on money already, pushing this from -5 to -7, but if I were betting this game, the Over 67.5 would be my look.

These are prolific offenses and porous defenses. If Kansas can keep up — and nothing in TCU’s defensive profile suggests they will provide resistance — this should sail Over in a wild, 42-38 type of affair.

PICK: Over 67.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

