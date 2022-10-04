College Football College football odds Week 6: How to bet Nebraska-Rutgers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Nebraska takes on Rutgers this weekend in a college football Week 6 battle of Big Ten teams.

The 2-3 Nebraska Cornhuskers are coming off a 35-21 win over Indiana in Week 5. Rutgers, on the other hand, is coming off a loss to a title contender. The 3-2 Scarlet Knights fell to Ohio State 49-10 in their Week 5 contest.

Will the Cornhuskers get a second-consecutive win this weekend? Or can the Scarlet Knights protect home turf and improve to 4-2?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Nebraska and Rutgers from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Nebraska @ Rutgers (7 p.m. ET Friday, FS1)

Point spread: Nebraska -3 (Nebraska favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Rutgers covers)

Moneyline: Nebraska -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Rutgers +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Bettors have been backing the Cornhuskers almost weekly, and finally, they delivered. They pulled away from Indiana in the fourth quarter and got their first win over an FBS program in 364 days. But Indiana was dealing with offensive injuries and struggled throughout the game. The Hoosiers went just 2-for-15 on third down.

Can Nebraska keep it rolling against Rutgers?

The best look here could be the point total, which has ticked down from 51.5 to 51. Rutgers struggled badly against elite Big Ten defenses in Iowa and Ohio State, but Nebraska will be a welcome opponent since the Cornhuskers rank 105th in the country in defensive yards per play (5.98).

I’d look at the Under here. Nebraska will come back down to earth after last week's win, and Rutgers will keep it close with defense. This should be an old-school Big Ten slugfest, which is good when taking the Under.

PICK: Under 51 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

