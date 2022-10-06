College Football College football odds Week 6: How to bet Florida State-NC State 23 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Florida State play at No. 14 North Carolina State on Saturday in a college football matchup of 4-1 teams coming off their first loss of the season.

The Seminoles (2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division) lead the all-time series 26-15, but the Wolfpack (1-0 ACC) have won four of the previous five games.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Florida State-North Carolina State game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

Joel Klatt's Week 6 Top 5: Why Ohio State is No. 1, Alabama & Georgia | Joel Klatt Show Joel Klatt breaks down his Top 5 college football teams after Week 5.

Florida State @ No. 14 North Carolina State (8 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Point spread: North Carolina State -3 (North Carolina State to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Florida State covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina State -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Florida State +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

RELATED: All you need to know for Big Noon Kickoff

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Seminoles are 3-2 against the spread (ATS) this season

Florida State has hit the Under in the Over/Under (O/U) three times in five games this season.

The Seminoles are 6-9-1-1 ATS and 3-13 straight up (SU) as a road underdog since 2018.

The Wolfpack are 2-3 ATS this season.

North Carolina State has hit the Over in the O/U three times in five games this season.

The Wolfpack are 25-21 ATS and 41-5 SU as a home favorite under coach Dave Doeren.

Are you ready for some college football? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more