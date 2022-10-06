College Football
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Florida State-NC State
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Florida State-NC State

23 hours ago

Florida State play at No. 14 North Carolina State on Saturday in a college football matchup of 4-1 teams coming off their first loss of the season.

The Seminoles (2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division) lead the all-time series 26-15, but the Wolfpack (1-0 ACC) have won four of the previous five games.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Florida State-North Carolina State game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

Florida State @ No. 14 North Carolina State (8 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Point spread: North Carolina State -3 (North Carolina State to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Florida State covers)
Moneyline: North Carolina State -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Florida State +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Florida State Seminoles
FSU
14
North Carolina State Wolfpack
NCST

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Seminoles are 3-2 against the spread (ATS) this season

Florida State has hit the Under in the Over/Under (O/U) three times in five games this season.

The Seminoles are 6-9-1-1 ATS and 3-13 straight up (SU) as a road underdog since 2018.

The Wolfpack are 2-3 ATS this season.

North Carolina State has hit the Over in the O/U three times in five games this season.

The Wolfpack are 25-21 ATS and 41-5 SU as a home favorite under coach Dave Doeren.

