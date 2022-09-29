College Football College football odds Week 5: How to bet North Carolina State-Clemson 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

North Carolina State and Clemson face off Saturday evening in a college football Week 5 battle between Top 10 teams.

Both squads come into the contest with perfect 4-0 records. The NC State Wolfpack is coming off a 41-10 victory over Connecticut. However, it took the Clemson Tigers double overtime to defeat Wake Forest 51-45 in Week 4.

Which of these ACC teams gets out of Week 5 unscathed and with a perfect record?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between North Carolina State and Clemson, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 10 NC State @ No. 5 Clemson (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -6.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise North Carolna State covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); North Carolina State +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined



Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Clemson leads the series 59-29-1. However, the Wolfpack beat the Tigers last year by a score of 27-21.

This season, both squads are 2-2 against the spread (ATS).

The Tigers have gone 43-7 straight up (SU) in night games since 2015. Clemson is 30-23-2 ATS and 51-4 SU at home when facing ACC opponents under Dabo Swinney. And since Swinney has been Clemson's head coach, the Tigers are 84-3 SU when they're the favorite at home.

NC State allows an average of just 11.8 points per game for opponents. This leads the ACC. The Wolfpack allows a 25% third-down conversion rate. That percentage is tied for seventh in FBS.

NC State is 16-20-1 ATS and 16-21 SU on the road against ACC opponents under coach Dave Doeren.

