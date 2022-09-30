College Football College football odds Week 5: How to bet Indiana-Nebraska 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Indiana will take its juggernaut passing offense on a trip to the plains to face one-win Nebraska on Saturday evening, kicking off Big Ten play for the Cornhuskers.

The Hoosiers are 3-1 coming off their first loss to Cincinnati, 45-24 last weekend. Despite passing for 280 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Conner Bazelak threw two interceptions, and Indiana's defense couldn't stop the Bearcats.

The Cornhuskers should be fresh as they are coming off a bye week following a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma two weekends ago. Though they've had a rough 1-3 start to the season, and they lost their head coach Scott Frost, Nebraska looks to revitalize their season. Nebraska is being led by interim head coach Mickey Joesph against the Hoosiers.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Saturday's Indiana-Nebraska game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total over/under. (odds via FOX Bet).

Indiana @ Nebraska (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, BTN)

Point spread: Nebraska -5 (Nebraska favored to win by more than five points, otherwise Indiana covers)

Moneyline: Nebraska -227 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Indiana +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.00 total)

Total scoring over/under: 110 points scored by both teams combined

Indiana is 1-3 against the spread (ATS) and 3-1 straight up (SU) this season. The over has hit in three of four games this season. So far this year, Nebraska has gone 0-4 ATS and 1-3 SU.

Indiana is 10-12-1 ATS and 8-15 SU on the road against Big Ten opponents under Tom Allen. When the Hoosiers are four- to six-point underdogs under Tom Allen, they are 3-1 ATS and 2-2 SU.

Nebraska is 2-1 ATS and 2-1 SU against Indiana since 1978 and is 7-10 ATS and 6-11 SU at home when facing Big Ten opponents since 2018.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more