College Football
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Indiana-Nebraska
College Football

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Indiana-Nebraska

1 hour ago

Indiana will take its juggernaut passing offense on a trip to the plains to face one-win Nebraska on Saturday evening, kicking off Big Ten play for the Cornhuskers. 

The Hoosiers are 3-1 coming off their first loss to Cincinnati, 45-24 last weekend. Despite passing for 280 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Conner Bazelak threw two interceptions, and Indiana's defense couldn't stop the Bearcats. 

The Cornhuskers should be fresh as they are coming off a bye week following a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma two weekends ago. Though they've had a rough 1-3 start to the season, and they lost their head coach Scott Frost, Nebraska looks to revitalize their season. Nebraska is being led by interim head coach Mickey Joesph against the Hoosiers. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Saturday's Indiana-Nebraska game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total over/under. (odds via FOX Bet). 

Indiana @ Nebraska (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, BTN)

Point spread: Nebraska -5 (Nebraska favored to win by more than five points, otherwise Indiana covers)
Moneyline: Nebraska -227 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Indiana +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.00 total)
Total scoring over/under: 110 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indiana Hoosiers
IND
Nebraska Cornhuskers
NEB

Indiana is 1-3 against the spread (ATS) and 3-1 straight up (SU) this season. The over has hit in three of four games this season. So far this year, Nebraska has gone 0-4 ATS and 1-3 SU.

Indiana is 10-12-1 ATS and 8-15 SU on the road against Big Ten opponents under Tom Allen. When the Hoosiers are four- to six-point underdogs under Tom Allen, they are 3-1 ATS and 2-2 SU.

Nebraska is 2-1 ATS and 2-1 SU against Indiana since 1978 and is 7-10 ATS and 6-11 SU at home when facing Big Ten opponents since 2018. 

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Kentucky-Ole Miss
College Football

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Kentucky-Ole Miss

5 hours ago
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Alabama-Arkansas
National Football League

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Alabama-Arkansas

8 hours ago
College football odds Week 5: How to bet West Virginia-Texas
College Football

College football odds Week 5: How to bet West Virginia-Texas

10 hours ago
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Washington-UCLA
College Football

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Washington-UCLA

21 hours ago
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Michigan-Iowa
College Football

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Michigan-Iowa

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes