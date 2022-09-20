College Football
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Kent State-Georgia
The national champion Georgia Bulldogs host the Kent State Flashes between the hedges Saturday afternoon for a college football Week 4 matchup.

The Dawgs have easily toppled their opponents this season. They defeated Oregon 49-3, Samford 33-0 and South Carolina 48-7. Kent State, on the other hand, comes into this contest with a 1-2 record. The Flashes have lost to Washington and Oklahoma. Their lone victory was a 63-10 win against Long Island University.

Can the reigning champs keep rolling in Week 4? Or will Kent State pull an upset for the ages in Athens?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Kent State and Georgia from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Kent State @ No. 1 Georgia (12 p.m. ET Saturday, SECN+/ESPN+)

Point spread: Georgia -44.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 44.5 points, otherwise Kent State covers)
Moneyline: N/A
Total scoring over/under: 61.5points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Bulldogs continue to be the best bet in college football. They are simply overwhelming teams and sportsbooks. 

Georgia keeps cashing first-half and full-game tickets, and as this trend continues, you’ll be betting inflated numbers. Georgia finally conceded a touchdown — a scoring pass with 53 seconds left last week to South Carolina’s backup QB. But that game was over from the jump. 

And while you’re betting the Bulldogs in the first half again, take a look at Stetson Bennett's odds to win the Heisman. He’s certainly not the best player in the country, as he has a modest five touchdown passes and three TD runs. But until Georgia loses, he will be in the mix if Georgia keeps drubbing opponents and wins the SEC title game.

UGA is the best team in college football right now, and no one else is even close. Keep riding this wave.

PICK: Georgia -28 1st half
PICK: Georgia (-44.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 44.5 points
PICK: Stetson Bennett (+1400 at FOX Bet) to win Heisman

