College football odds Week 4: How to bet Kansas State-Oklahoma

The Kansas State Wildcats face the Oklahoma Sooners in a college football Week 4 matchup on FOX.

The Wildcats come into the contest with a 2-1 record. After getting wins against South Dakota and Missouri, they fell 17-10 to Tulane in Week 3. The Sooners, on the other hand, are undefeated and have posted wins over UTEP, Kent State and Nebraska.

Will the Wildcats rebound with a win in Norman, or will the Sooners escape Week 4 unscathed?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Kansas State and Oklahoma from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Kansas State @ No. 6 Oklahoma (8 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Oklahoma -12.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -556 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Kansas State +375 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I’m doing my best not to overthink this one.

It was laughable last week when the betting market drove Nebraska all the way down from +14 to +11, and the Sooners still shucked the Corn 49-14. So much for all that sharp money, huh?

Oklahoma is the cream of the Big 12 crop, and the Sooners are averaging 500 yards of offense and 42 points per game. And the scary part: most people aren’t talking about the stinginess of Brent Venables’ defense.

Anything under two touchdowns should be fine.

PICK: Oklahoma (-12.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 12.5 points

