College football odds Week 4: How to bet Baylor-West Virginia

Baylor and West Virginia will go head-to-head on Thursday evening, with hopes of revitalizing their seasons after losses last weekend.

Baylor looks to bounce back from a tough loss to Oklahoma State by bringing in its high-powered offense into Mountaineer country.

West Virginia gives up 29.6 points per game, so Baylor will be a tough match for them. Coming off a bye week, the Mountaineers' last game came in a loss against an ascending Texas squad.

Baylor at West Virginia (7:00 p.m. ET Thursday, FS1)

Point spread: Baylor -3.5 (Baylor favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)

Moneyline: Baylor -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); West Virginia +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Baylor is 3-2 against the spread (ATS) and 3-2 straight up (SU) this season, while West Virginia is 3-2 ATS and 2-3 SU this season.

Baylor is 6-4 ATS and 4-6 SU vs. West Virginia since 2012 and 9-15 ATS and 15-9 SU as a road favorite vs. Big 12 opponents since 1996.

West Virginia 3-4-1 ATS and 3-5 SU as a home underdog under Neal Brown and 10-6-3 ATS and 12-7 SU at home under Neal Brown.

