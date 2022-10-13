College Football
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Baylor-West Virginia
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Baylor-West Virginia

2 hours ago

Baylor and West Virginia will go head-to-head on Thursday evening, with hopes of revitalizing their seasons after losses last weekend. 

Baylor looks to bounce back from a tough loss to Oklahoma State by bringing in its high-powered offense into Mountaineer country.

West Virginia gives up 29.6 points per game, so Baylor will be a tough match for them. Coming off a bye week, the Mountaineers' last game came in a loss against an ascending Texas squad. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Clemson and Georgia Tech from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet).

Baylor at West Virginia (7:00 p.m. ET Thursday, FS1)

Point spread: Baylor -3.5 (Baylor favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)
Moneyline: Baylor -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); West Virginia +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Baylor is 3-2 against the spread (ATS) and 3-2 straight up (SU) this season, while West Virginia is 3-2 ATS and 2-3 SU this season. 

Baylor is 6-4 ATS and 4-6 SU vs. West Virginia since 2012 and 9-15 ATS and 15-9 SU as a road favorite vs. Big 12 opponents since 1996. 

West Virginia 3-4-1 ATS and 3-5 SU as a home underdog under Neal Brown and 10-6-3 ATS and 12-7 SU at home under Neal Brown.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
How sharp bettors are playing Eagles-Cowboys, Penn State-Michigan; gambling nuggets
National Football League

How sharp bettors are playing Eagles-Cowboys, Penn State-Michigan; gambling nuggets

41 mins ago
College football odds Week 7: Notre Dame to cover, other best bets
College Football

College football odds Week 7: Notre Dame to cover, other best bets

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Iowa State-Texas
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Iowa State-Texas

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Wisconsin-Michigan State
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Wisconsin-Michigan State

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Mississippi State-Kentucky
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Mississippi State-Kentucky

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes