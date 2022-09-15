College Football College football odds Week 3: How to bet Texas Tech-NC State 15 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A strong nonconference matchup takes place in North Carolina for Week 3.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders go east to North Carolina to square off against No. 16 N.C. State Wolfpack, 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Raleigh at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Texas Tech survived an overtime 33-30 thriller against No. 25 Houston in Week 2 and look to win another game against a ranked foe. Quarterback Donovan Smith ran for a touchdown in the second overtime giving his squad the win, while kicker Trey Wolff came up clutch to send the game into overtime with a field goal three seconds remaining in regulation. More magic will be needed against N.C. State.

After their own thriller in Week 1 against East Carolina, the Wolfpack head into this game 2-0 after a 55-3 defeat of Charleston Southern last weekend. N.C. State has high hopes this season and expects to contend for the ACC title this season. With a stout defense and a solid offense, the Wolfpack packs a powerful punch.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective in the game between the Red Raiders and Wolfpack from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Texas Tech @ No. 16 N.C. State (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: N.C. State -10 to win (N.C. State favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)

Moneyline: N.C. State -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $x total); Texas Tech +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I’ve got a good feeling about the Wolfpack defense this Saturday.

It’s easy to look at Texas Tech hanging 63 points on Murray State and beating Houston 33-30 in a shootout and expect more of the same. Be careful. NC State’s defensive line will apply plenty of pressure on Tech quarterback Donovan Smith throughout the game.

Smith has already been sacked six times and thrown three interceptions -- against inferior competition -- and this'll be the first time of the season the Red Raiders won't enjoy home cooking.

I like NC State to control the tempo in a hostile environment.

PICK: Under 56 points scored by both teams combined

