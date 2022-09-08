College football odds Week 2: How to bet South Carolina-Arkansas 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The South Carolina Gamecocks travel to face the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks in a college football SEC showdown at noon on Saturday.

South Carolina defeated Georgia State 35-14 in Week 1. Arkansas got by Cincinnati last weekend with a 31-24 win over the Bearcats.

Saturday's Week 2 matchup will be the first conference game for both teams as SEC East meets SEC West.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between South Carolina and Arkansas from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

South Carolina @ No. 16 Arkansas (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Arkansas -9.5 (Arkansas favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Arkansas -345 to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); South Carolina +260 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre:

"Arkansas held off pesky Cincinnati last week at home. The Razorbacks now must face one-time Heisman contender Spencer Rattler, who is coming off a two-interception performance against Georgia State.

"If South Carolina had not gotten two special teams touchdowns last week, is this spread double digits? South Carolina opened at +9.5 and was bet down to +8.5. A closer look shows the Bearcats averaged 5.9 yards per play, missed two field goals, had one turnover in the red zone and another at midfield that Arkansas turned into a touchdown.

"Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson might be the best QB in this game. Last week, he threw for three TDs and rushed for one. And remember this — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks struggled last year against ranked opponents, losing to Georgia, Texas A&M and Clemson by a combined 87 points."

PICK: South Carolina (+9.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 9.5 points (or win outright)

