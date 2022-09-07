College Football College football odds Week 2: How to bet Kentucky-Florida 11 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

An SEC Rivalry kicks off in Week 2.

The University of Kentucky heads east to the swamp to square off against the University of Florida, 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Gainesville at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

After a season-opening win against Miami (OH), the Wildcats know this game will set the tone for their entire season. Make no mistake about it, No. 20 Kentucky comes into this one looking to beat Florida for the second consecutive year. If quarterback Will Levis and wide receiver Tayvion Robinson continue their dynamic duo act, this game could be special.

All Florida did in Week 1 was knock off No. 7 Utah in spectacular fashion, 29-26. Unranked in the preseason, the Gators now find themselves No. 12 and eager to let the nation know they are back. When you factor in the revenge angle, not to mention the home field, you can understand why the Gators feel pretty confident in their chances.

No. 20 Kentucky @ Florida (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Florida -6 .5 to win (Florida favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Kentucky covers)

Moneyline: Florida -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Kentucky +190 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via betting analyst Sam Panayotovich:

It can be very difficult for sports bettors to avoid overreactions.

Florida is one of the trendiest teams in the entire nation after keeping Utah out of the end zone on the game's final drive. The Gators were unranked heading into the opener, and now they’re No. 12 in the AP Poll.

Alrighty then.

Wildcats quarterback Will Levis is a Top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he’s more than capable of keeping Big Blue Nation within striking distance. Florida’s stock is too high after one football game – one it could’ve very easily lost – and I like Kentucky to cover a bloated number.

PICK: Kentucky (+6.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 5.5 points (or win outright)

