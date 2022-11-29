College Football
College football odds Week 14: How to bet Purdue-Michigan, pick
College football odds Week 14: How to bet Purdue-Michigan, pick

1 hour ago

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines square off Saturday night in a battle for the Big Ten. You can catch the big game on FOX and the FOX Sports app!

The Boilermakers are 8-4 and enter this conference championship game on a three-game losing streak. The Wolverines are a perfect 12-0 and come into this matchup after an impressive 45-23 victory over Ohio State in Week 13.

Will Purdue upset Michigan as the teams duke it out for Big Ten dominance? Or will the Wolverines keep rolling to perfection on their way to the College Football Playoff (CFP)?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Purdue and Michigan, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Purdue at No. 3 Michigan (8 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Michigan -16.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -769 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Purdue +500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

If you saw Purdue start the season 1-2 and then barely beat Florida Atlantic, you are probably wondering how the Boilermakers are here. Plain and simple, it’s the schedule. 

Purdue lost to slightly above-average teams like Wisconsin and slipped by Northwestern a few weeks ago. Before you look at fading Michigan after the win over Ohio State — as many did last year — remember that Michigan rolled Iowa 42-3 in this same spot in the 2021 season. 

Hate to give out a double-digit favorite on a neutral field, but the Boilermakers aren't good. The Wolverines defense bottled up the Buckeyes in the second half, and QB J.J. McCarthy made all the plays needed to win by 23 on the road. McCarthy gets pegged as a game manager, but he has been great at protecting the ball and coming through when the team needs him to.

Lay the points with the Wolverines. Don’t be surprised if this game closes on the other side of 17 by Saturday. 

PICK: Michigan (-16.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 16.5 points

