College football odds Week 14: How to bet LSU-Georgia

The LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs face off Saturday in the SEC championship game in Atlanta.

LSU comes into this game with a 9-3 record and on the heels of a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M in Week 13. Georgia, on the other hand, has posted a perfect 12-0 regular season record. The Dawgs' most recent win was their 37-14 victory over Georgia Tech during rivalry weekend.

Will the Bayou Bengals from the SEC West win Saturday's matchup and the conference? Or will the Bulldogs from the SEC East get their 13th win of the season, keeping their perfect record intact?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between LSU and Georgia, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert picks (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 14 LSU vs No. 1 Georgia (4 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -18.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 18.5 points, otherwise LSU covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); LSU +550 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined



Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

The Bulldog buzzsaw is about to claim another victim.

LSU fans were all hyped after the Tigers upset overrated Alabama earlier this month, but all that jubilation quickly evaporated after Brian Kelly’s bunch got rolled by lowly Texas A&M this past weekend.

Yawn.

Georgia’s sensational defense will stuff LSU’s running game, which means Jayden Daniels will have to pick apart the Bulldogs’ elite secondary. Good luck. There’s also a strong motivational angle working in Georgia’s favor. The Bulldogs haven’t won an SEC Championship in five years. Odds are good that Kirby Smart will have them ready to rock and roll in a glorified home game.

LSU is good, but Georgia is great. Lay the wood.

PICK: Georgia (-18.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 18.5 points

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

This one feels fairly simple to me. When Georgia wants to play like Georgia, not a single team in the country can beat the Dawgs.

UGA has played four ranked teams — Oregon in Week 1, South Carolina in Week 3, and then conference teams in Tennessee and Mississippi State in the latter part of the regular season. The Bulldogs dominated all four opponents, rendering the games almost uncompetitive by the second half. They are about to do the same to LSU — a team that just got blown out by the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers' guide to keeping the game close? Making sure the things they struggle at don’t show up all at once in this game. They don't generate explosive plays well enough to stress the Dawgs' first-ranked defense. Their offensive line is ranked 104th in pressures, which isn’t ideal against the fierce Georgia defensive line. LSU's defense is not good against the run or on third down, and that squad will need all of these things to improve in this game to keep it close. I'm wagering against that happening.

I will take Georgia to cover this game.

PICK: Georgia (-18.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 18.5 points

