College football odds Week 14: How to bet Kansas State-TCU

The Kansas State Wildcats face the TCU Horned Frogs Saturday at Noon in a battle for the Dr. Pepper Big 12 championship.

The Wildcats come into this conference championship game with a 9-3 record and on a three-game winning streak. K-State's three losses this season were to Tulane, TCU and Texas.

The Horned Frogs, on the other hand, have posted a perfect 12-0 record this season. In Week 12, they narrowly escaped Baylor by a 29-28 score. But in Week 13, the Frogs dominated Iowa State, winning 62-14.

Which squad gets the win and the Big 12 crown this weekend?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Kansas State and TCU, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 12 Kansas State vs No. 4 TCU (Noon ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: TCU -2.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)

Moneyline: TCU -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Kansas State +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

The undefeated Frogs won the earlier meeting, 38-28, but it didn’t start well at all. In that one, Kansas State led 28-10 in Fort Worth late in the first half as 3.5-point underdogs. A 91-yard touchdown drive by TCU to end the half swung the game’s momentum, and K-State never scored again. The Wildcats' drives in the second half behind backup QB Will Howard (start Adrian Martinez was injured) were brutal, including a missed field goal, an interception, a turnover on downs (at their own 30!), a missed field goal and another interception. Kansas State averaged 7.4 yards per play in that game. Let's just say the first matchup was closer than people think.

This game is at AT&T Stadium, and I expect a heavily pro-TCU crowd. What I don’t like about TCU is that the media is pushing this narrative that it can still make the playoff, even with a loss. Tough to see the committee leaving out Alabama in that scenario, as the Tide would be double-digit favorites against TCU on a neutral field. If the Horned Frogs want to make the playoff, they need to win this game.

If you are looking to bet a side, I have a strong lean towards TCU on the moneyline, as they’ve taken some money to push this number from -1.5 to -2.5. But for my best bet, I like the first half total to go under the number. Look for a slow start out of the gates for both of these teams.

PICK: Under 31 points scored by both teams combined in the first half at FOX Bet

