College football odds Week 13: Michigan State-Penn State

On the last week of the regular season, Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 in Big Ten) will travel to No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2 in Big Ten) in a Week 13 college football matchup.

Michigan State is looking to collect a win and become bowl eligible, all while spoiling an impressive season and quality bowl game opportunity by Penn State.

Here's everything you need to know about Michigan State-Penn State, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

Michigan State at No. 11 Penn State (4 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Penn State -18 (Penn State favored to win by more than 18 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -1111 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); Michigan State +550 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Michigan State is 4-6-1 against the spread (ATS) and 5-6 straight up (SU) this season.

The Spartans hit the Under in the Over/Under in six of 11 games this season, and is 1-2 ATS and 1-2 SU as a 10 to 20-point underdog under Mel Tucker.

Penn State is 8-3 ATS and 9-2 SU this season.

The Nittany Lions hit the Over in the Over/Under in eight of 11 games this season, and is 3-5 ATS and 3-5 SU against Michigan State under James Franklin.

Penn State is also 27-22-2 ATS and 45-6 SU as a home favorite under James Franklin.

