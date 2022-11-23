College Football College football odds Week 13: How to bet Florida-Florida State 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Florida Gators travel to take on the Florida State Seminoles for a rivalry weekend battle that will cap off these team's college football regular seasons.

The 6-5 Gators are coming into this contest after a shocking 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt. The 8-3 Seminoles enter this matchup riding a four-game winning streak and sitting at second place in the ACC's Atlantic Division behind Clemson.

Will the Gators get their seventh win of the season, or will the Noles improve to 9-3 in Week 13?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Florida and Florida State, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet ).

Florida at No. 16 Florida State (7:30 p.m. ET Friday, ABC)

Point spread: Florida State -10 (Florida State favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Florida covers)

Moneyline: Florida State -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Florida +270 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Gators are 6-5 against the spread (ATS) and 6-5 straight up (SU) this season. Since 2018, when the Gators are seven- to 12-point underdogs, they've gone 2-2 ATS and 1-3 SU. Florida is 6-12 ATS in its last 18 games.

On the other side are the Seminoles. They are 8-3 ATS and 8-3 SU this season. The Under in the Over/Under has hit in six of Florida State's 11 matchups this year. Since 2010, the Seminoles are 7-4 ATS and 7-4 SU when facing the Gators.

