College football odds Week 13: How to bet Arizona State-Arizona

The Arizona State Sun Devils face off with their in-state rival Arizona Wildcats to cap off the college football regular season.

The Sun Devils are 3-8 this year and on a three-game losing streak. At 4-7, the Wildcats season hasn't been much better than the Devils. The Cats have lost five of their past six games.

Which team gets the win in this rivalry weekend matchup?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Arizona State and Arizona, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Arizona State at Arizona (3 p.m. ET Friday, FS1)

Point spread: Arizona -4 (Arizona favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Arizona State covers)

Moneyline: Arizona -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Arizona State +145 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 65 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

The Territorial Cup has been one-sided lately, with the Sun Devils winning five straight against their rival Wildcats. That streak ends this season as the Wildcats are in a much better place than the Sun Devils.

Arizona State fired Herm Edwards after a Week 3 loss to Eastern Michigan and has only posted two wins since. The Sun Devils beat Washington at home 45-38 and Colorado 42-34, and since then, they’ve lost three in a row without covering a game. They've cycled through quarterbacks, have a decent run game but are very poor defensively. As a matter of fact, they rank 69th in points per drive on offense and 128th on defense.

Their rival Wildcats have four wins but have been far more competitive this season because of their offense. The Wildcats offense ranks 37th in points per drive and first in the country in explosive play rate. Arizona does most of its damage through the air, and Arizona State has shown no ability to stop any opponent doing anything.

The Wildcats have to score because their defense is awful, but I don’t think the Sun Devils can take enough advantage of that to stay within the number.

Give me the Cats.

PICK: Arizona (-4 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4 points

