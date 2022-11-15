College Football
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Miami-Clemson
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Miami-Clemson

The Miami Hurricanes travel to face the Clemson Tigers for an all-ACC college football Week 12 contest.

The Hurricanes come into this matchup with a 5-5 record and in the wake of a decisive 35-14 victory over Georgia Tech. The Tigers are 9-1 on the season and enter this game after defeating Louisville 31-16 in Week 11. In Week 10, Notre Dame handed Clemson its first loss of the year and jeopardized the team's College Football Playoff (CFP) hopes.

Which ACC squad wins this weekend — the .500 Canes or the top-10 Tigers?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Miami and Clemson, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Miami at No. 10 Clemson (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Clemson -19 (Clemson favored to win by more than 19 points, otherwise Miami covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -1250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.80 total); Miami +600 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Miami (FL) Hurricanes
10
Clemson Tigers
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Hurricanes might top the list of most disappointing teams in college football, and this one could get ugly against the Tigers. 

The magic number here is 45. That’s how many points have been scored against the Canes by MTSU, Duke, and Florida State. Worst yet, Miami's 14-12 overtime win against Virginia featured just four field goals and a 2-point conversion.

Everything has been very difficult for Miami, and the Hurricanes might be playing without starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke due to a shoulder injury. Ouch.

While Clemson is not a very good football team, this is simply a fade of rotten Miami. Lay the points.

PICK: Clemson (-19 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 19 points

