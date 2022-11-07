College Football College football odds Week 11: How to bet Washington-Oregon 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks face off on FOX for a Pac-12 showdown in Week 11 of the college football season.

The Huskies got their most recent win over Oregon State when they beat the Beavers in Week 10 by a score of 24-21. The Ducks have one loss on their resume. They fell 49-3 to Georgia in Week 1 but have been on a roll ever since. Oregon comes into this game after defeating Colorado 49-10 in Week 10.

Can Oregon protect its home turf and get another W in the win column? Or will the Huskies improve to 8-2 on the season?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Washington and Oregon, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Washington at No. 8 Oregon (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Oregon -13.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Washington covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Washington +330 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 72.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

It’s Oregon-Washington rivalry week. But I’m not sure if it’s a rivalry since Oregon has won 20 of the last 26 games. Remember when Kenny Wheaton sprinted into the west end zone at Autzen Stadium in 1994? Yep, the Ducks have been beating up on UW for a long time.

If you’re not into history dating back almost 30 years, I have a more recent fun fact for you. Oregon has won 15 of the last 17 games, including a 12-game win streak from 2004 to 2015. Anyway, I digress. Let’s talk about the game this weekend.

Even though the Ducks only scored three points in Week 1, Oregon’s offense this season needs to be considered one of the country's best. The Ducks lead the country in points per drive, they are first in rushing success and passing success, and they have an offensive line that has allowed zero sacks this season. Quarterback Bo Nix has thrown for 2,495 yards while completing nearly 74% of his passes. He has added 457 yards on the ground and 13 rushing touchdowns. This is why Nix is firmly in the Heisman consideration.

The reason for Oregon's offensive success is simple. The team has an uber-aggressive offensive attack and a complex rushing attack that changes by the week. That Ducks passing attack offers plenty of down-field opportunities, but it's still "easy" enough for Nix to read the defense and get the ball out. For these reasons, the Ducks are scoring at will. They've had eight straight games where they've put up more than 40 points this season. That's the longest streak in the country.

You have to have a good defense to stop an offense like that. Sorry Husky fans, but Washington’s defense is not good. Yards per game allowed is an awful stat to determine success rate — especially when you’ve been torched by three conference opponents in the top 50 of offensive efficiency and have allowed at least 38 points in three of four of those games. UCLA, Arizona State and Arizona combined for 1,422 yards with an average of seven yards per play when playing Washington, and the Huskies defense allowed a 60% third-down conversion rate in those contests.

Here are more of Washington's stats this season: UW is ranked 124th on third down, 97th in points per drive, 90th in rushing success rate and 99th in passing success rate. The team's defensive line creates havoc, but that has yet to matter to Oregon’s offensive line this season.

This is all to say that Oregon will score and score and score against Washington on Saturday.

With Washington’s ability to also score quickly, the Ducks will keep their foot on the gas the entire game. Coach Dan Lanning’s aggressive nature also leads to more points, as the Ducks routinely go for it on fourth down — including in their own territory.

I’ve also noticed the Ducks offensive staff has an eye toward pumping up Nix’s stats lately, which could play a role in their desire to keep scoring.

PICK: Oregon team total Over 42 points scored at FOX Bet

