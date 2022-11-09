College Football
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Stanford-Utah
The Stanford Cardinal travel to take on the Utah Utes for a Week 11 matchup between Pac-12 rivals.

The Cardinal are a disappointing 3-6 in the wake of a Week 10 52-14 loss to Washington State

The Utes, however, have had a stellar season so far. They are 7-2 and are on a three-game winning streak that includes victories over USC, Washington State and Arizona.

Will Utah add another tally to its win column this weekend, or will the visiting Cardinal pull a major upset?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Stanford and Utah, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Stanford at No. 13 Utah (10 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Utah -24 (Utah favored to win by more than 24 points, otherwise Stanford covers)
Moneyline: Utah -2000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Stanford +750 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Stanford has packed it up for the season. 

After its upset win over Notre Dame just three weeks ago, the Cardinal lost 38-13 to UCLA and 52-14 to Washington State. Stanford has not scored more than 16 points in a game since Oct. 8. The Cardinal are battling injuries to running backs and to offensive linemen. Without any depth or elite talent at receiver, they just can’t move the ball on offense. Now they head to Utah, and they are about to get dominated.

Utah is dealing with its own injury issues. The Utes lost their best defensive lineman (Van Fillinger) for the season this week, and a couple of their best skill position weapons probably won’t play much this weekend. However, Utah still dominated Arizona last weekend, and with Cam Rising at quarterback, they've dominated every non-elite team they've faced. 

In Week 10, the Utes covered against Arizona. They also covered against Oregon State, Arizona State and San Diego State. Utah ranks 10th in offensive points per drive and 46th in defensive points per drive. Stanford ranks 95th in offensive points per drive and 108th on defense. 

There’s some concern for a late back-door cover, but once again, Stanford has shown no real ability to even make things interesting with those late covers. 

PICK: Utah (-24 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 24 points

