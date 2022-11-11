College Football College football odds Week 11: How to bet Louisville-Clemson 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Louisville Cardinals are looking for their first win over the Clemson Tigers in football when the teams play Saturday in an all-ACC battle.

The Tigers are 7-0 all-time against the Cardinals, winning the most recent contest 30-24 on Nov. 6, 2021.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Louisville and Clemson, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and insights from the FOX Sports research team (odds via FOX Bet ).

Louisville at No. 10 Clemson (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Clemson -6.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Louisville covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Louisville +200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Cardinals are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past six games.

The Cardinals are 4-10 straight up (SU) in their past 14 road games.

The Cardinals have hit the Over in the Over/Under nine times in their past 13 November games.

The Tigers have hit the Over in the O/U five times in their past seven games.

The Tigers have hit the Over in the O/U four times in their past five games against the Cardinals.

The Tigers have won 20 home games in a row.

