College Football
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Louisville-Clemson
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet Louisville-Clemson

1 hour ago

The Louisville Cardinals are looking for their first win over the Clemson Tigers in football when the teams play Saturday in an all-ACC battle.

The Tigers are 7-0 all-time against the Cardinals, winning the most recent contest 30-24 on Nov. 6, 2021.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Louisville and Clemson, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and insights from the FOX Sports research team (odds via FOX Bet).

RELATED: All you need to know for Big Noon Kickoff

Louisville at No. 10 Clemson (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN) 

Point spread: Clemson -6.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Louisville covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Louisville +200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:30 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Louisville Cardinals
LOU
10
Clemson Tigers
CLEM

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Cardinals are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past six games. 

The Cardinals are 4-10 straight up (SU) in their past 14 road games. 

The Cardinals have hit the Over in the Over/Under nine times in their past 13 November games.

The Tigers have hit the Over in the O/U five times in their past seven games.

The Tigers have hit the Over in the O/U four times in their past five games against the Cardinals.

The Tigers have won 20 home games in a row.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 11: How to bet UCF-Tulane
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet UCF-Tulane

53 mins ago
NFL odds Week 10: Best bets for Lions-Bears, Commanders-Eagles and more
National Football League

NFL odds Week 10: Best bets for Lions-Bears, Commanders-Eagles and more

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 11: How to bet LSU-Arkansas
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet LSU-Arkansas

1 hour ago
NFL scouts will have eyes on several sleepers in college football's Week 11
College Football

NFL scouts will have eyes on several sleepers in college football's Week 11

3 hours ago
Does No. 2 Ohio State have a flaw in the offense?
College Football

Does No. 2 Ohio State have a flaw in the offense?

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes